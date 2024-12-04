Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is reportedly dating 19-year-old Italian beauty Anna Gegnoso.

The model & TikTok star was spotted watching Barcelona's La Liga clash against Las Palmas last Saturday

Reports emanating from Spain suggest the two lovers went on a shopping trip after Barcelona's La Liga defeat

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Lamine Yama seems to have moved on from his breakup with TikTok influencer Alex Padilla and is now reportedly dating 19-year-old model Anna Gegnoso.

The 17-year-old parted ways with Padilla after videos surfaced on social media showing the influencer sitting on another boy's lap, leading to speculation about their split.

Lamine Yamal is reportedly dating 19-year-old Italian model Anna Gegnoso. Photo: Josep Lago/@gegnosoanna.

Source: Getty Images

The dribbling winger has unfollowed Padilla on Instagram and is now reportedly dating Gegnoso, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Yamal spotted out shopping with 'new girlfriend'

According to Goal, Gegnoso and her influencer friend Fabiola Baglieri flew all the way from Italy and were seen at the Estadi Olímpic to watch Barcelona's 2-1 loss to Las Palmas.

Later, in a video posted on social media, Yamal and his cousin, Abde, were spotted shopping at La Roca Village with Gegnoso and Baglieri.

While Gegnoso doesn't have the same level of fame as Yamal, she has a significant social media presence, with 595,000 followers on Instagram and 835,000 followers on TikTok.

Yamal has risen to stardom over the past year, shining for both Barcelona and Spain during Euro 2024 this summer, before clinching the 2024 Golden Boy award..

According to Game Set & Match, via Mundo Deportivo, the two teenagers have been secretly following each other on Instagram and are said to be in frequent communication.

Sources close to the situation suggest that Yamal "really likes" Gegnoso, but is currently keeping things casual.

Lamine Yamal drawn into comparisons with Vinicius

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Yamal has been compared to Vinicius Junior, with some even suggesting that he could surpass the Brazilian forward in certain aspects of his game.

Former Spain international Marcos Senna highlighted Yamal's exceptional technical abilities, noting that his skillset could one day enable him to outshine the Real Madrid winger.

Source: YEN.com.gh