Lamine Yamal Shops with 'New Girlfriend' After Breakup With TikTok Star
- Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal is reportedly dating 19-year-old Italian beauty Anna Gegnoso.
- The model & TikTok star was spotted watching Barcelona's La Liga clash against Las Palmas last Saturday
- Reports emanating from Spain suggest the two lovers went on a shopping trip after Barcelona's La Liga defeat
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Lamine Yama seems to have moved on from his breakup with TikTok influencer Alex Padilla and is now reportedly dating 19-year-old model Anna Gegnoso.
The 17-year-old parted ways with Padilla after videos surfaced on social media showing the influencer sitting on another boy's lap, leading to speculation about their split.
The dribbling winger has unfollowed Padilla on Instagram and is now reportedly dating Gegnoso, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Yamal spotted out shopping with 'new girlfriend'
According to Goal, Gegnoso and her influencer friend Fabiola Baglieri flew all the way from Italy and were seen at the Estadi Olímpic to watch Barcelona's 2-1 loss to Las Palmas.
Later, in a video posted on social media, Yamal and his cousin, Abde, were spotted shopping at La Roca Village with Gegnoso and Baglieri.
While Gegnoso doesn't have the same level of fame as Yamal, she has a significant social media presence, with 595,000 followers on Instagram and 835,000 followers on TikTok.
Yamal has risen to stardom over the past year, shining for both Barcelona and Spain during Euro 2024 this summer, before clinching the 2024 Golden Boy award..
According to Game Set & Match, via Mundo Deportivo, the two teenagers have been secretly following each other on Instagram and are said to be in frequent communication.
Sources close to the situation suggest that Yamal "really likes" Gegnoso, but is currently keeping things casual.
Lamine Yamal drawn into comparisons with Vinicius
YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Yamal has been compared to Vinicius Junior, with some even suggesting that he could surpass the Brazilian forward in certain aspects of his game.
Former Spain international Marcos Senna highlighted Yamal's exceptional technical abilities, noting that his skillset could one day enable him to outshine the Real Madrid winger.
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.