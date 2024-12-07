Justice Blay is ready to part ways with Asante Kotoko when his contract expires in January 2025

The Porcupine Warriors had earlier offered a two-year extension to retain the services of the experienced midfielder

But the ex-Medeama star has rejected the offer, expressing interest in pursuing opportunities abroad

Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay is set to leave the club when his current contract expires in January 2025.

The 32-year-old was offered a two-year extension to remain with the Porcupine Warriors, but negotiations have stalled as Blay reportedly eyes a move abroad.

Justice Blay is expected to depart Asante Kotoko as he nears the expiration of his contract. Photo: @asantekotokosc.

Source: Twitter

According to Ghanasoccernet, the defensive midfielder's decision marks the likely end of a productive spell with the Ghanaian giants.

Blay joined Kotoko permanently in 2022 after an impressive loan stint from Medeama SC during the 2019/2020 season.

His standout performances quickly made him a fan favourite, with his tough-tackling and commanding midfield displays solidifying his role in the team.

This season, Blay has featured in nine matches for Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League, maintaining his reputation as a reliable figure in the squad.

Despite his contributions, the midfielder appears determined to explore opportunities outside Ghana, signalling a new chapter in his career.

Kotoko to search for Blay replacement

Asante Kotoko may now face the challenge of finding a suitable replacement for the experienced midfielder while continuing their push for success in the domestic league.

Should Blay’s departure materialise, it will leave a significant gap in their midfield lineup.

Fans will likely follow Blay’s next move closely, as the player seeks to test his skills on an international stage after years of excelling in Ghanaian football.

Kotoko legend demands coach's sack

Meanwhile, in another Publication, YEN.com.gh shared that Asante Kotoko legend Charles Taylor has called for the immediate dismissal of head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum amid the team’s recent poor form.

The Porcupine Warriors have dropped out of the top four in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League after enduring four consecutive losses.

This slump has sparked concerns among fans as Kotoko seeks to regain its early-season momentum.

