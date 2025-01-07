Stephen Appiah has left fans talking with his reaction to drummers at John Mahama's swearing-in as president

Appiah, clad in all-white attire, was greeted by a team of drummers who welcomed him at Independence Square like a king

Netizens could not help but share their thoughts about the former Black Stars skipper's reaction

Former Ghanaian football icon Stephen Appiah, popularly known as "Tornado," sent social media into a frenzy with his appearance at the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as Ghana's president.

Appiah, accompanied by Fiifi Tackie, the media representative for the Ayew family, became the centre of attention as he arrived at the colourful event laced with pure Ghanaian culture held at Independence Square.

Appiah arrives at Mahama's inauguration in style

Dressed elegantly in an all-white traditional outfit, the former Black Stars captain walked confidently to his seat, exuding a sense of pride and composure.

As is customary during such ceremonies, drummers welcomed notable guests with rhythmic tunes to celebrate their presence.

However, Appiah’s interaction with the drummers stole the spotlight.

Appiah reacts to drummers hailing him

In a now-viral video circulating online, the 44-year-old was seen politely asking the drummers to stop by repeatedly saying, "ɛyɛ ɛyɛ ɛyɛ," meaning "okay, it's all right."

His humorous yet composed response instantly sparked a wave of reactions from fans, who turned the moment into light-hearted banter on social media.

Fans react to Appiah's interaction with drummers

Fans shared witty interpretations of Appiah’s gesture:

@TesiaBorngreat joked:

"He just remembered he only gets 200 denominations 😂😂😂... fuel money."

@JayBee554 humorously explained:

"These drummers, to make them stop, you have to drop some kwacha o 😂."

@_JaySavi added:

"Capito no wan roger, so he say 3y3 3y3 🤣🤣."

@JQQ896925351 concluded:

"His money finish, that be why 🤣."

Despite the jokes, Appiah’s presence at the event underscored his patriotism and commitment to national unity.

While it remains unclear if he holds any political affiliation, his iconic status as a unifier in Ghana’s sports landscape is undeniable.

Appiah's legacy of leadership

Stephen Appiah’s contribution to Ghanaian football remains unmatched. As the first captain to lead the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup in 2006, he cemented his place in the country's history.

According to Transfermarkt, he earned 69 caps and scored 16 goals during his international career before retiring in 2012.

John Mahama’s Inauguration

According to Al Jazeera, the ceremony also marked a historic moment for Ghana, as John Mahama was sworn in for a second time as president.

The event, attended by approximately 20 African leaders, followed Mahama's decisive victory in the December 9 presidential election.

He garnered 56% of the votes, defeating his opponent, Mahamudu Bawumia, who secured 41%.

Appiah laments about Black Stars' leadership

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that iconic midfielder Stephen Appiah expressed concerns about the absence of strong leadership within the Black Stars.

Appiah emphasised that the current squad struggles with a leadership void, which he believes impacts their performance.

