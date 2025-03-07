The Black Stars of Ghana have struggled against some of the lowly-placed football nations on the continent in recent years

The Ghana vs Chad FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium this month

Winless Chad have lost all of their four 2026 World Cup qualifying matches ahead of their trip to Ghana

A popular Ghanaian football administrator has advised Otto Addo and his Black Stars to tackle the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers with all seriousness to avoid another shocking outcome.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign heats up, the Black Stars of Ghana find themselves preparing for crucial matches against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21 and versus Madagascar on March 24 in Morocco.

Can Chad upset the Black Stars?

Charles Kwadwo Ntim, a renowned Ghanaian football expert and analyst, has issued a stern warning to the Ghanaian national team. In his view, Ghana must not underestimate their opponents, Chad, despite the latter’s winless record in their first four World Cup qualifiers.

Micky Charles' caution comes from Ghana's recent struggles against lesser-known African teams, making it all the more imperative for the Black Stars to approach this match with seriousness and respect.

Therefore, according to the owner and president of former Ghana Premier League side Techiman City, Ghana should not take Chad lightly as he analyzes recent performances, lessons from past encounters with African minnows such as Niger who recently defeated Ghana in a 2025 AFCON Group F qualifier at the Accra Sport Stadium, and the tactical approach needed to ensure a positive result in this important World Cup qualifier.

Micky Charles granted YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil an exclusive interview on Monday, March 3, in a wide-ranging chat about Ghana football.

''In recent times, some of these small teams have been big hurdles for us. Look at how we struggled against Madagascar. Niger came to beat us in Accra in the last game of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers. We have faltered against the likes of Mozambique and so this game against Chad is not going to be easy for us. We all want Ghana to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but right now we need all hands on deck,'' Micky Charles said.

Ghana vs Chad: Must win for Black Stars

The clash with Chad is a must-win for Ghana, not just for the points but also for maintaining confidence in their journey to the 2026 World Cup as Otto Addo and his players seek to make amends following their disastrous AFCON 2025 non-qualification.

The team cannot afford to underestimate any opponent, especially one that may be more motivated to cause an upset. Even though Chad has not registered a win in their first four qualifiers, Ghana must remember that upsets are common in international football, particularly in African football where teams often produce surprising results in the last decade.

The pressure is on Ghana to secure three points at home and keep their qualification hopes alive, making this match even more significant.

''We all have to come on board to make this USA-Canada-Mexico World Cup dream a reality. This means the GFA must sit up, the Black Stars coaches must up their game, the players must deliver the goods, and all Ghanaians must support the team.'' the veteran football administrator added.

Ghana's struggle against minnows

In recent Africa Cup of Nations campaigns, Ghana has faced defeats and drawn matches against teams that many expected them to easily overcome. These results have highlighted an alarming trend where Ghana's traditional strength and dominance in African football have been called into question.

Such results serve as a wake-up call for the Black Stars ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. What makes the national team's drop in performance against these lowly-placed oppositions more worrying is the quality of players the Black Stars have such as Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Jordan Ayew who are expected to be part of Otto Addo's squad for the Chad and Madagascar fixtures.

If Ghana were to underestimate the challenge posed by Chad, the team could find themselves in a similarly disappointing situation, especially as the match will be played in front of their home crowd at the Accra Sports Stadium.

''Chad should not be underestimated as I have explained our recent struggles against the smallest football nations on the continent. Niger beat us. So we must not write Chad off. If you underestimate them, they could shock you. But with the right mentality and preparations, we would win.'' Micky Charles said.

Ghana vs Chad: Black Stars must prepare well

As the national team prepares to face Chad on March 21, the Black Stars must heed the warning of football expert Micky Charles and not underestimate their opponents. Ghana’s struggles against African minnows, including Otto Addo's reign, in recent years should serve as a reminder that every match counts and no opponent should be taken lightly.

With a focused tactical approach, solid defense, and clinical finishing, Ghana can secure a vital win and continue their pursuit of World Cup qualification. However, any complacency or underestimation of Chad could lead to unexpected consequences, making it essential for the Black Stars to approach the game with the seriousness it deserves.

GFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers budget

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a key member of the Ghana Football Association offering more insights into funding of the various national football teams following President John Dramani Mahama's call for the Ghana FA to be held accountable by his office and the ministry of sports and recreation.

John Mahama made the bold declaration during his recent State of the Nation Address.

