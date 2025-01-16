Global site navigation

GFA Insider Criticises Antoine Semenyo, Claims He’s Not Productive When He Plays for Ghana
Football

GFA Insider Criticises Antoine Semenyo, Claims He’s Not Productive When He Plays for Ghana

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe 3 min read
  • AFC Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo has been subtly criticised by a member of the Ghana FA
  • According to him, Semenyo has failed to replicate his red-hot form at club level for the Black Stars
  • Interestingly, the 25-year-old English-born forward has scored just two goals in 21 appearances for Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Samuel Aboabire has directed subtle criticism at Antoine Semenyo, pointing to the striker’s inability to replicate his club form at the international level.

Aboabire, who also serves as the Greater Accra Regional Football Association chairman, highlighted this concern while assessing the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Antoine Semenyo has bagged six goals in the Premier League this season.
Antoine Semenyo performed an Asamoah Gyan-like dance moves after scoring against Chelsea. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.
Source: Getty Images

GFA ExCo member criticises Semenyo

In an interview on Amansan TV, Aboabire, affectionately called Kattah, emphasised that the players are largely responsible for Ghana’s struggles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to him, the players' inability to transition their impressive club performances into national team displays has been a major stumbling block.

Read also

Hearts of Oak sign highly rated midfielder Seth Osei who was on Kotoko's radar

“Our players are unable to show the same passion and consistency for the Black Stars as they do for their clubs,” Aboabire lamented, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

He singled out Semenyo, praising the forward’s impact at Bournemouth but expressing disappointment in his limited contributions to the national side.

“Semenyo is scoring consistently for Bournemouth, yet we don't see the same productivity when he plays for the Black Stars. This lack of conversion has hurt us,” he stated.

Semenyo’s club form

The 25-year-old striker has been a standout performer for Bournemouth this season, delivering match-winning displays in the English Premier League.

On January 14, Semenyo earned the man-of-the-match award against Chelsea, scoring a crucial goal and winning a penalty in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Subscribe to watch new videos

His overall contribution this campaign includes six league goals, elevating his total for Bournemouth in the Premier League to 15. This makes him the club’s sixth-highest scorer in its top-flight history.

Read also

Ghana-eligible player reacts after Nottingham draw with Liverpool

Semenyo's struggles on the international stage

Despite his club-level success, Semenyo’s form for the Black Stars has been underwhelming.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the former Bristol City player has found the back of the net just twice in 21 appearances since making his debut.

Subscribe to watch new videos

His last goal for Ghana came in March 2023 during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The bigger picture

Aboabire believes that the national team’s fortunes could change if players like Semenyo exhibit the same level of efficiency they show at their clubs.

“If our players can replicate their form at club level when they wear the national jersey, Ghana can definitely qualify for the 2026 World Cup,” he remarked.

While his comments may spark debate, they underscore a broader issue about bridging the gap between club and international performances—a challenge that must be addressed if the Black Stars are to reclaim their status as a dominant force in African football.

Read also

Semenyo insists Chelsea should have lost after his wonder goal at Stamford Bridge

Liverpool interested in Semenyo

YEN.com.gh also highlighted that Antoine Semenyo has caught the attention of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The forward has been in stellar form this season, netting seven goals and contributing three assists in all competitions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot: