Mohammed Kudus’ former agent, Jennifer Mendelewitsch, has disclosed that Ajax rejected a “ridiculous” offer from Chelsea before the Ghanaian forward joined West Ham for £38 million in the summer of 2023.

Kudus, 24, attracted interest from top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, but ultimately chose the Hammers.

While Chelsea had shown interest and even agreed on personal terms with the player after talks with then-manager Mauricio Pochettino, their bid of £17.4 million to £23.2 million fell far short of Ajax’s valuation.

“Chelsea made a ridiculous offer to Ajax and never followed up with a counter-offer,” Mendelewitsch told RMC Sport.

She explained that the Blues were preoccupied with securing Moises Caicedo, which drained their focus and resources.

Mendelewitsch added: “It’s a shame because Kudus would have been a great fit. He wanted to leave, but there weren’t many clubs that needed his profile and could afford him. We reached an agreement with Chelsea, but the deal didn’t materialise because of their lowball approach.”

West Ham clinch Kudus right from Chelsea's grasp

Chelsea’s failure to prioritise Kudus and their underwhelming bid paved the way for West Ham to secure the talented forward.

"Obviously, we offered him his profile at PSG. Now, it’s the club’s choice not to move forward. All clubs have the right to decide that they go to another profile or that it is not their priority.

"It’s a shame because I think Mohammed Kudus would have been a suitable profile.

"We reached an agreement with Chelsea, we agreed contractually with Chelsea but the deal did not happen. He spoke with the coach [Pochettino] but in the end it didn’t happen. It didn’t happen because Chelsea made a ridiculous offer to Ajax.

"There was no counter-offer that followed. Actually, Chelsea did this to a lot of players this summer with very low offers to clubs knowing they wouldn’t be accepted.

"The truth is that they were completely taken by the transfer of Caicedo which used all their energy.

Mendelewitsch also explained the complexities of Chelsea's long-term contracts, tied to Financial Fair Play, which might have made the move less appealing for Kudus.

"From a contractual standpoint, it was a significant deal, but the flip side is that such lengthy contracts are tied to Financial Fair Play regulations.

"That wasn’t the player’s decision, though. In any case, it would have been challenging for him from a sporting perspective.

"The timing and circumstances weren’t ideal, but when a club like Chelsea comes calling, it’s difficult to say no."

West Ham insider drops Kudus transfer update

YEN.om.gh reported earlier that former West Ham scout Mick Brown has dropped a huge transfer update about Black Stars' attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus has been linked with Arsenal and Man City since the start of the season following his outstanding first campaign in England.

Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham scout Brown has shed light on the interest surrounding Kudus and the potential challenges of a move next summer due to his £85 million release clause.

