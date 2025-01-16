Inaki Williams and his younger sibling Nico suffered yet another heartbreak after Athletic Bilbao crashed out of the Copa del Rey

The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, face the possibility of a trophy-less season after Athletic Bilbao's elimination from the Copa del Rey on Thursday evening.

Despite a valiant effort that saw Nico find the back of the net, the reigning champions fell to Osasuna in a pulsating five-goal encounter at the Estadio San Mames.

Inaki and Nico Williams were powerless as Athletic Bilbao crashed out of the Copa del Rey. Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia.

Inaki, Nico crash out of Copa del Rey

The match began with promise for Bilbao as Inaki Williams came close to opening the scoring on two occasions.

His first chance, a low shot inside the six-yard box, was comfortably saved by Osasuna's Sergio Herrera.

Minutes later, the Black Stars forward forced another superb stop from the goalkeeper. However, Bilbao's inability to capitalise on these early opportunities proved costly.

Osasuna seized the initiative in the 40th minute when Aimar Oroz broke the deadlock with a precise effort that ricocheted off the inside of the post.

The visitors doubled their lead just three minutes later when Ante Budimir calmly converted a penalty following Julen Agirrezabala's foul in the area.

Ernesto Valverde’s side responded before the halftime whistle, with Nico Williams slotting home to reduce the deficit.

Buoyed by the goal, Bilbao started the second half on the front foot.

Their persistence paid off in the 55th minute when Oscar de Marcos fired in the equaliser, sending the home crowd into raptures.

Despite the resurgence, Bilbao’s joy was shortlived. Osasuna restored their advantage when Budimir reacted quickest to a rebound, slotting in the decisive goal to seal the victory.

The result ensured Osasuna's progression to the quarterfinals while abruptly ending Bilbao’s title defence.

Inaki, Nico risk going trophy-less

With their Copa del Rey campaign over, Athletic must shift their focus to other competitions.

Their chances of clinching the La Liga title remain slim, given the consistency of Spain’s elite clubs.

However, the Europa League presents a glimmer of hope.

Bilbao impressed in the league phase of the competition, amassing 16 points out of a possible 18, and could position themselves as strong contenders in the knockout rounds.

While the Williams brothers have showcased flashes of brilliance this season, the challenge now lies in channelling their efforts toward salvaging silverware from what remains of the campaign.

