Thomas Partey has dropped a puzzling hint about his future with Arsenal during a hearty moment with Nana Aba Anamoah

The 31-year-old kept his cards close to his chest when asked about signing a new deal with the Gunners

He is presently in the country, basking in the off-season holiday while supervising his football tournament

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has left fans guessing after offering a puzzling answer about what lies ahead for him at Arsenal.

With his current contract nearing its end on June 30, speculation around his next move is gaining momentum.

Thomas Partey gave a puzzling response about his future with a cryptic response to Nana Aba Anamoah. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane/Getty, Vincenzo Izzo/Getty and thenanaaba/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Partey's impressive performance last season

After struggling with injuries and inconsistency in previous campaigns, the 31-year-old finally found his rhythm in the just-concluded Premier League season.

Partey featured in 35 matches across all competitions, notching four goals and providing two assists, his most productive season since arriving from Atlético Madrid in 2020.

His importance to Mikel Arteta’s squad was evident, especially during his absence in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, where his presence was dearly missed.

With his deal set to expire in a few weeks, Arsenal have reportedly opened discussions aimed at keeping him in North London.

The club is said to be offering a one-year extension, though nothing has been finalised, per Tribuna.

Partey's puzzling answer about his future at Arsenal

Back home in Ghana for the holidays, Partey is currently overseeing his annual football tournament, which kicked off on June 10 and runs through June 13.

During the event, media personality Nana Aba Anamoah seized the opportunity to ask him directly if he had signed a contract extension.

Partey’s answer? A written “Yes and No.” A response as cryptic as it was revealing — leaving fans and pundits further unsure of what to expect.

Watch the video:

Partey reveals what matters most amid future concerns

While his brief answer stirred curiosity, he later offered more clarity in an interview with 3Sports.

He stressed that at this stage in his career, happiness and stability matter just as much as ambition.

“The most important thing is being happy where you play. At this stage of my career, my next move must balance ambition, family, and security.

I’m an Arsenal fan too, but it’s up to the club, my agent, and me to decide. For now, I just want to enjoy my football.”

Arsenal target midfield reinforcements

As Partey weighs his options, Arsenal are already making moves in the transfer market.

The Gunners have reportedly triggered the £51 million release clause in Martin Zubimendi’s contract.

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi in action for Spain against France in the UEFA Nations League. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to Goal, the Real Sociedad star is set to complete a switch to the Emirates.

The 26-year-old Spaniard, who has featured 236 times for his current club, is seen as a long-term addition to Arteta’s midfield puzzle.

Whether Partey stays or moves on, one thing is clear — his future will be one of the most closely watched storylines of Arsenal’s summer.

Partey named in Squawka EPL TOTY

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Thomas Partey's inclusion in Squawka's Premier League Team of the Season following an impressive campaign.

He was named alongside top-tier talents such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh