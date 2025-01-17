George Afriyie, the former vice president of Ghana FA, has opened up on his broken relationship with Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Ghanaian football administrator was made vice president of the federation by Nyantakyi during his time as boss of the association

Afriyie contested for the Ghana FA presidency in 2019 and lost to the current head of football in the country Kurt Okraku

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie, has explained how his relationship with his ex-boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, ended.

Afriyie, a then very close pal of the ex-GFA boss, disclosed that external influences and false accusations broke their strong bond.

The former member of the federation's executive council also added that his ambition to run for president of the FA was deemed a plot to overthrow Nyantakyi.

"Prior to Kwesi appointing me as vice president, someone went to him and said I had gone to a juju man to ensure my appointment and that a year after my appointment, he would die," he told Metro TV.

"My intention to contest the elections before Number 12 created a rift between me and Kwesi Nyantakyi. Some people pounced on the rift to deepen the woes. They went to Kwesi and accused me of being part of those who planned the documentary," he added.

Following the collapse of the Nyantakyi-led administration, Afriyie campaigned to run for the position. He lost the 2019 election to current president Kurt Okraku.

His second attempt in 2023 was prematurely ended after he was disqualified by the election committee.

Afriyie is expected to bounce back and contest for the position in 2027.

Afriyie on Nyantakyi's support

The former FA member has stated that he would have won the GFA election in 2019 if he had Kwesi Nyantakyi's support.

However, their relationship was damaged beyond repair at that time following the false accusations. Afriyie insists he was also accused of being the mastermind behind his boss's downfall.

"I would have won the 2019 GFA presidential election with Nyantakyi's support. My desire is to put our differences aside and reconcile with him," he said.

"I was shocked when I lost the 2019 election to Kurt Okraku. I should have consulted Nyantakyi the night before the elections," Afriyie added.

Nyantakyi's administration ended after the release of the Number 12 document, which allegedly exposed the rot in Ghana football.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who would work so hard to build a brand, become the deputy to the leader of that brand, and not want to succeed him, especially when you’ve contributed to the brand’s success,” he continued.

Afriyie vows to expose GFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that George Afriyie, the former vice president of GFA, has vowed to expose the Kurt Okraku-led administration.

Afriyie shared documents disclosing that the current FA has received more than $7 million, but Ghana's football is in ruins.

For the first time in twenty years, Ghana failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, finishing bottom of their qualifying group.

