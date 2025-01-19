Ghana legend Fatau Dauda shared an entertaining moment with a fan while on his way to an event

The former Black Stars goalkeeper heeded to the request of the fan for a selfie during their brief meeting

Dauda enjoyed an illustrious career with the Black Stars, representing Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda had a hilarious encounter with a fan who wanted a photo from the national icon.

Dauda, who currently works as the goalkeeper's trainer of the senior national team, was spotted by a fan while on his regular business.

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, the supporter who wanted a photo politely asked Dauda while trying to 'fan-fool' him by claiming he is the best goalkeeper of their time.

Dauda quickly responded, claiming the fan might have once insulted him, but because of the photo, he is pretending to be his biggest fan.

In the hilarious moment, Dauda allowed the fan to take the picture as they laughed at each other's jokes.

The 39-year-old enjoyed a stellar career with the Black Stars, representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup. He was a member of the team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The former Ashantigold and Legon Cities goalkeeper retired in 2022 after making 25 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana, per Transfermarkt.

Dauda also enjoyed spells abroad with Orlando Pirates and Chippa United of South Africa before spending time with Enyimba FC of Nigeria.

Dauda opens up on national pride

The former Ghana shot-stopper disclosed that he has benefited a lot from being a national icon.

According to Dauda, he gets accorded a lot of respect wherever he goes because of being a former player of the Black Stars and that comes with pride.

He told TV3 in an interview:

“I was in the team since 2008; by then, I was playing for Ashanti Gold. Because of the national team even when I am driving and I don’t license my car, the police stop me and salute me. They request to take a picture with me. That alone is something. We have different generations, and that is normal. But think of this as a big work. And everything you do, do it with passion. That is what is keeping me going.”

Dauda is famously remembered for his outrageous save during the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in a game against Portugal. The goalkeeper celebrated after stopping a goal-bound header from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Apart from working with the senior national team, Dauda also nurtures goalkeepers at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

Appiah handed Black Stars role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has been named to the new management committee of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Appiah joins a five-member committee that will be in charge of the administrative and logistical aspects of the team.

The ex-Ghana international is expected to play a huge role in helping the Black Stars return to their best form. Read more:

