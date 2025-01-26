Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has opened up on working with 'demanding' Graham Potter

The former Chelsea manager was appointed head coach of West Ham United following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui

Kudus, who is in his second season with the London club, wants to help the Hammers end the campaign on a good note

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has disclosed how new West Ham United Graham Potter wants the team to play as the Hammers hope for a better turn in the second half of the campaign.

The London club have struggled this season, leading to the sacking of former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetgui.

The club's top hierarchy replaced the Spanish trainer with the former Chelsea coach, and Potter has already recorded his first Premier League win with the club.

Mohammed Kudus has opened up on working with Graham Potter. Photo: Zac Goodwin.

Source: Getty Images

However, West Ham suffered a crushing home defeat to Crystal Palace last week.

Mohammed Kudus told the club's website:

“He (Graham Potter) demands a lot as well. He wants to play, press, try and keep the ball and literally try and win every single game. I think the aim of the whole squad is still the same, but it’s just a different way of replicating what he wants on the pitch. We want to win games and get up on the table. The aim and the motivation and the passion is always the same.

“On the pitch, the tactical stuff just changes a little bit, but our mentality, our efforts, our energy are always the same, regardless of whoever is the manager. It's just, like I said, the way he understands the game changes a little bit, but that's another aspect of the game.”

Kudus on switch in positions

Following injuries to Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, the 24-year-old Ghanaian has been forced to play as a centre-forward.

For Kudus the versatile Kudus, he is ready to help the club improve on their results.

He said:

“It's part of my versatility. We have a lot of injuries, so definitely every position I find myself in, I try to replicate and do my best for the team. I try to do my best to get the team to win. Unfortunately, we didn't, but I keep learning and trying to improve myself in every position I find myself in. It's definitely a plus to be able to play in numerous positions as well.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has netted three goals in the current campaign and will be hoping to add more goals and assists for the rest of the season.

Cole Palmer hails Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea's England forward Cole Palmer has described Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus as one of the most technically gifted players.

Palmer, in a social media ranking, was asked to rate Kudus, Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace and Manchester City's Phil Foden.

Despite placing the Ghana international third, Palmer insisted Kudus is a very good player.

Source: YEN.com.gh