A former Ghana Football Association official has sparked debate, suggesting most Black Stars players are average

His argument stems from Ghana's recent decline and inability to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will have an opportunity to change the narrative in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) spokesperson Ibrahim Saanie Daara has cast a critical eye on the current quality of the Black Stars, arguing that the team lacks the elite-level talent of past generations.

According to him, Ghana's inability to produce players of the same calibre as before has directly contributed to the team’s struggles and decline in recent years.

The current crop of Black Stars players has been labelled average by a former GFA official. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the harsh nature of his assessment, Saanie insists that only three players from the present generation can be classified as world-class, with the rest falling into the category of average.

Saanie claims Black Stars players are average except for 3 players

He shared his bold opinion on Sporty FM's Drive Show in an interview with veteran journalist Fiifi Banson.

"Apart from [Mohammed] Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Partey, a lot of the Black Stars players are average," the former GFA official stated.

Assessing the Black Stars' talent crisis

His assertion aligns with recent performances, particularly Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which has intensified concerns about the squad’s quality.

However, not everyone agrees with Saanie’s perspective.

Some argue that the real issue lies in coaching rather than player ability, pointing fingers at head coach Otto Addo’s tactical approach.

Historically, Ghana has never lacked talent, with its players consistently among the most sought-after on both the African and global transfer markets, per data collated from CIES Football Observatory.

The country's reputation as a talent hub remains intact, with numerous Ghanaian footballers making moves to top European leagues each season.

Fan react to Saanie Daara’s claim

Saanie’s remarks have sparked intense discussions among supporters, with many pushing back against his evaluation:

@hamza_bebadman dismissed the claim, arguing that another player has outperformed the trio mentioned:

"The funny thing is that Semenyo has been better than the three combined this season."

@EuclidReborn emphasised the importance of tactical structure:

"Good coaches and good systems make average players better."

@_falsewinger provided a detailed counterargument:

"I totally disagree with Saanie Daara. The problem isn't the quality of the players; it’s the coaching. It’s about having the right strategy to bring out their best. The team has the quality, just needs better coaching."

As the debate continues, the Black Stars face mounting pressure to rediscover their competitive edge ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month.

Ex-Ghana striker makes worrying Black Stars claim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars striker Anthony Yeboah has raised concerns about Ghana’s national team selection.

He believes favouritism and financial incentives play a role in squad decisions, which could impact the team's performance.

