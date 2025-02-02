Ghanaian international Thomas Partey put up a superlative performance as Arsenal dismantled Manchester City

The 31-year-old's rocket goal spurred the Gunners to a handsome 5-1 win over Pep Guardiola's struggling side

His performance did not escape the lens of football fans, who took to social media to lavish praise on him

Thomas Partey delivered a midfield masterclass as Arsenal overpowered Manchester City in a dominant Premier League display.

The Ghanaian midfielder was at the heart of the action, orchestrating play and providing a crucial goal that helped the Gunners claim an emphatic victory over Pep Guardiola’s side at the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Partey gleefully celebrates after he restored Arsenal's lead in their 5-1 demolition of Manchester City. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Partey stars as Arsenal thump Man City

The 31-year-old, who has been in outstanding form throughout the campaign, wasted no time in restoring Arsenal’s advantage after Erling Haaland had momentarily pulled City level.

Capitalising on a loose ball from Phil Foden, Partey surged into the opposition’s box before unleashing a thunderous strike, leaving Ederson helpless and sending the home crowd into jubilation.

His goal timed just 146 seconds after Haaland’s equaliser, swung momentum firmly in Arsenal’s favour. Partey’s goal set the stage for a comprehensive triumph.

With confidence soaring, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz, and Ethan Nwaneri—who made history by scoring on his Champions League debut—added further goals to complete a resounding performance.

The result not only reinforced Arsenal’s title credentials but also highlighted Partey’s influence in Mikel Arteta’s tactical setup.

Fans hail Partey’s performance

Following the match, supporters took to social media to heap praise on the midfield dynamo.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the best reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

@Ahuof3_Jims boldly stated:

"Better than Essien in my books."

@OdintaEko hailed his impact:

"Partey is the grease that grinds the engine of the gun. Baba knows who he is, even if no one is talking about him. Legendary."

@AKuffour9600 kept it simple:

"Real baller 🔥🔥🔥"

@EbukaMeansGreat urged the club to keep him:

"Thomas Partey cannot leave this club yet. We’re watching the best midfielder in the world."

@afc_soldier credited the win to him:

"This Arsenal win is 100% inspired by Thomas Partey."

With such an inspired display, Partey’s role in Arsenal’s title push has never been clearer.

If he maintains this level, the Gunners could be on their way to something special this season.

Partey's Arsenal suffer transfer blow

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey's Arsenal faced a significant transfer setback after their bid for a top Premier League striker was turned down.

The Gunners are actively searching for a new forward to bolster their attack amid injury concerns to key players.

