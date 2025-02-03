Nana Pooley: Prophecy About Kotoko Fan's Untimely Death Resurfaces Online

A Ghanaian football fan Nana Pooley, known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, met his untimely death on Sunday, February 2, 2025

The young man was stabbed to death multiple times during a clash between supporters of Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC

Following this unfortunate incident, an old video of a Ghanaian prophet prophesying about the incident has reemerged online

Nana Pooley, a staunch supporter of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club, was reportedly murdered during a Ghana Premier League game.

The sad incident occurred on Sunday, February 2, 2025, during a match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at Nana Koramansah Park.

Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo speaking during a past media session. An old video where he prophesied about the death of Nana Pooley, has resurfaced. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt & @NewtonEmmanuel/X.

The untimely demise of the young football fan, who got married about six months ago, seems to have been foreseen by a popular Ghanaian prophet a couple of months ago.

In a resurfaced video circulating on social media, Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo Nyansa Kyeame, the founder and leader of Sankofa Ministries, prophesied that a popular supporter of one of the biggest clubs in Ghana would lose his life.

"I saw a big football club in Ghana, whose team colours are red. I saw that some of their members had gone to a place to seek spiritual help for their team, which is not of God. When they got there, and when they were done with everything, they were five, but I saw three. I heard a blast, and I saw that one of them had died.

"This unfortunate individual is a very popular person, he speaks on the radio even though he is not part of the management team, but he is a key member of the team who goes out to seek spiritual help for the team," he prophesied.

Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo Nyansa Kyeame after delivering the prophecy also cautioned supporters of the club, especially those who go out of their way to seek spiritual help for the team, to be careful.

Nana Pooley's death has left many football lovers in Ghana heartbroken and devastated.

GFA takes action against Nsoatreman FC

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has condemned the act of hooliganism that occurred during the premier fixture between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman.

In a press statement, the GFA placed an indefinite ban on the home venue of Nsoatreman FC as part of its disciplinary measures in line with Article 14(2) of the Premier League Regulations.

The GFA also tasked its Security Committee, led by DCOP Lydia Donkor to visit the Nana Koramansah Park to investigate the violent incident and present a report for further action.

Reactions to Kwarteng Amanfo's Nana Pooley video

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to the resurfaced video of Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo Nyansa Kyeame's prophecy.

@antwi_jaymes said:

"It has no date, it can be easily edited. don't trust these videos."

@FrimpongOkyere also said:

"We don't need an explanation again."

Fans call for suspension of the league

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football fans called on the GFA to suspend the league following the death of Nana Pooley.

One of the key voices leading the call for the suspension is US-based Ghanaian sports journalist, Derrick Ayim.

He said the suspension would enable GFA and its stakeholders to properly investigate the violence and bring the perpetrators to book.

