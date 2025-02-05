Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has billed himself as the greatest of all time in an interview

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has locked in battle with eternal rival Lionel Messi

According to a body language expert and lie detector, Ronaldo is frustrated that his career is coming to a close

Cristiano Ronaldo may publicly declare himself the greatest footballer of all time, but a body language expert suggests otherwise.

Darren Stanton, known as a 'human lie detector,' analysed Ronaldo’s latest interview and concluded that the Portuguese star is “a very angry guy” who doesn’t genuinely believe he surpasses Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a “very angry guy” and “doesn’t really believe” that he is better than Lionel Messi, claims a body language expert. Photo: James Kingston.

Source: Getty Images

What Ronaldo said

Ronaldo confidently proclaimed himself as football’s GOAT, explaining why he stands above Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pelé.

In a candid interview with La Sexta, the Portuguese superstar boldly asserted his status as the best to ever play the game.

"I believe I’m the most complete player in football history—that’s my opinion. It may come down to personal preference, but I think it’s me. I can head the ball, take set pieces, shoot with both feet, I’m fast, strong, and I jump well.

"Everyone has their own tastes—some may prefer Messi, Pele, or Maradona, and I respect that. But claiming that I’m not a complete player is simply false. With all my heart, I don’t see anyone better than me."

What body language expert said

Despite boasting an incredible trophy haul and goal count, Stanton argues that Ronaldo’s expressions reveal insecurity, frustration, and a desire for more recognition.

““Ronaldo is really mixed up. We see a mixture of anger — he is a very angry guy in this moment. I think he doesn’t seem to feel he is getting the respect he’s due. ,” Stanton told OLBG via Goal.

He pointed to Ronaldo’s microexpressions, including a fleeting “horseshoe smile,” which signals suppressed frustration rather than confidence.

He also noted Ronaldo’s increased blink rate and shoulder shrugs, indicators of anxiety.

While Ronaldo insists he is the most "complete" player ever, Stanton suggests his words contradict his emotions.

“I don’t believe that he believes he is the greatest. It’s all front,” he said.

"He’s a guy that cannot help but wear his heart on his sleeve, regardless of what he’s trying to say with the words out of his mouth. It may all come down to insecurities in certain aspects of his personality and character and how he perceives how he is perceived.”

The expert further claimed that Ronaldo struggles with public perception, revealing his internal battle between maintaining a dominant persona and deep-seated doubts.

Although Ronaldo doesn’t harbour hatred for Messi, Stanton believes their long-standing rivalry has taken an emotional toll.

“Ronaldo is struggling to accept that he is becoming less relevant in the game, and that frustration is manifesting in his statements,” he added.

Stanton warned that Ronaldo might have difficulty adjusting to life after football, unlike other players who transition into punditry, management, or business ventures.

“He risks growing bitter and twisted as the next generation of stars emerge,” he said.

Ultimately, Stanton concluded: “Despite what Ronaldo says, Messi remains the benchmark against which he measures himself. He doesn’t hate him, but he is deeply frustrated that the football world does not universally recognize him as the greatest.”

Ronaldo and Messi's partners pay compliments to each other

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Georgina Rodriguez and Antonella Roccuzzo exchanged heart emojis on each other’s Instagram posts.

As the partners of football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, their interaction sparked excitement among fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh