A former decision-maker at Nsoatreman has broken his silence following the unfortunate demise of Nana Pooley

The said individual, who resigned from his position months before the tragic incident, has slammed football administrators

He argues that if administrators were sincere, pockets of violence at match venues would be a thing of the past

Former General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede, has expressed deep frustration over the sport's decline, linking systemic failures to the violence that led to Pooley’s untimely demise.

Pooley, known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, lost his life after a fatal stabbing at Nana Koramansah II Park following Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League clash with Nsoatreman on Sunday, February 2.

Former Nsoatreman General Manager Eric Alagidede has spoken for the first time since the painful passing of Pooley. Photo credit: @AwalMoHudu and @Nsoatreman_FC/X.

What began as an altercation escalated into a horrifying incident, sparking widespread outrage among football enthusiasts, who have since demanded urgent reforms and justice.

Pooley's death: Immediate fallout and league suspension

In the wake of the tragedy, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has temporarily suspended the top-flight competition, while Kotoko has withdrawn from all football-related activities.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC’s owner, Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, along with two suspects, were arraigned before the court.

While the court granted bail to Baffour-Awuah and Joseph Kyeremeh, Agyemang Duah Owusu was charged and remanded in police custody for murder, and they will reappear on Monday, February 17, per Myjoyonline.

Ex-Nsoatreman boss decries after Pooley’s death

Reflecting on the broader challenges plaguing the sport, Alagidede lamented the lack of integrity among football administrators, suggesting that orchestrated chaos has become normalised within the league.

"Most Ghanaian football administrators are not sincere," he began in an interview with Sporty FM.

"So we go out there, create the scenes for people to come and cause chaos, and we think that it's normal. We need to be really sincere with ourselves, and when we start that process, we won’t be witnessing some of these [referring to the violence at match venues]."

Beyond the violence, he criticised the financial struggles of the league, pointing out its inability to attract sponsorships, secure television rights, or generate substantial revenue compared to leagues in other African nations.

"The people who are getting millions of pounds and dollars in the UK, Italy, all over in Europe and other parts of Africa... Leagues in Tanzania are making so much money, but the Ghana Premier League has no money. It is people dipping their hands in their pockets."

Alagidede also emphasised the urgent need for financial reforms, advocating for better revenue streams that would enable clubs to offer competitive wages and retain top talent.

"These are the kinds of discussions we should be having—discussions about bringing money into the league, where we can pay players GHS 5,000 and above for them to stay and not move to Iraq," he concluded passionately.

With Ghanaian football at a crossroads, the tragic events surrounding Pooley’s death serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for structural changes both on and off the pitch.

Top politician wants GFA president arrested over Pooley's death

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a prominent politician has called for the arrest of GFA president Kurt Okraku.

He insists that Okraku should be held accountable following the tragic death of Kotoko superfan Nana Pooley.

