English Premier League side Newcastle United honoured late midfielder Cheick Tiote before their game against Arsenal

The son of the former Newcastle United and Ivory Coast star was at St James for the Carabao Cup game

Newcastle United defeated Arsenal to reach the final of the Carabao Cup and will face the winner of the game between Liverpool and Spurs

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Newcastle United remembered the club's late midfielder Cheick Tiote before their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Arsenal at St James Park.

The former Ivory Coast international passed away in 2017 after collapsing during training at Chinese club Beijing Enterprise.

Son of late Newcastle United player Cheick Tiote made mascot in Arsenal win. Photo: Stu Foster Twitter/ @NUFC.

Source: Getty Images

Tiote before leaving for China had carved a cult hero status with the Magpies, and he is famously remembered for completing one of the greatest comebacks in Premier League history after scoring a volley in the 4-4 draw against Arsenal.

In remembering the midfielder, Newcastle United made his son, Rafael one of the mascots for the game against Arsenal.

"We are honoured to have Cheick Tioté's son, Rafael as one of our mascots for tonight's game. Once a Geordie, always a Geordie," wrote Newcastle on X.

The late Ivorian footballer made 138 appearances for Newcastle United between 2010 to 2017.

Tiote represented Ivory Coast at various competitions and was a member of the team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, beating Ghana in the final. He played 55 times for the Elephants of Ivory Coast, scoring a goal for his country.

He also played for Anderlecht, Roda JC and FC Twente in his career.

Newcastle beat Arsenal to reach Carabao Cup final

The Magpies produced another brilliant display to end Arsenal's quest for multiple domestic titles this season with a 2-0 victory in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Having taking a 2-0 lead from the first leg, Newcastle United started the better of the two sides and had a goal ruled out by VAR after seven minutes.

But Jacob Murphy's 19th minute strike open the scoring for the host.

Anthony Gordon sealed victory after the break with a fine strike in the 52nd minute to put the game beyond the visitors.

Newcastle United will now await the winner of the other semi-final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs in the final.

Adebayor ventures into farming

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal legend Emmanuel Adebayor has ventured into farming as part of activities he is pursuing following life after football.

The former Togo captain has acquired a very huge land in his native, where he rearing livestock and planting various food staples.

Adebayor has a vision of playing a role in the betterment of the people of Togo, getting involved in various activities including farming.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh