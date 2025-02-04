Mohammed Kudus' supporters gathered in Nima to watch footballer in EPL game between West Ham and Chelsea

The Black Stars midfielder featured for the Hammers as they lost to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening

Kudus, who played the entire game, is revered in Nima for being an inspirational figure to the young ones

Fans of Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus gathered in his hometown in Nima, Accra, to watch him play for West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday evening.

Kudus started and lasted the entre duration of the London derby against Chelsea.

However, the Hammers threw away a first half lead to lose 2-1 to the Blues in an epic encounter at Stamford Bridge following the return of Graham Potter to his former club.

Fans of Mohammed Kudus gather in hometown in Nima to watch him against Chelsea. Photo: Charlotte Wilson Twitter/ @3SportsGh.

In a video shared on social media, several fans of Kudus gathered at a popular spot in Nima to watch their hometown hero. Some of the fans rose to applaud the Black Stars player after the Hammers opened the scoring.

Jarrod Bown scored the opener moments before half time with a fine finish.

Chelsea levelled after the break through second half substitute Pedro Neto, who smashed home from a tight angle.

With 15 minutes remain, Aaron Wan-Bissaka's own goal handed victory to the hosts.

Kudus, who is having a quite decent campaign, enjoyed another full game but could not contribute a goal for his side, who are having a tough season.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has netted three times this term, and has an assist to his credit, per Transfermarkt.

Potter proud of performance despite defeat

West Ham United manager Graham Potter was impressed with the performance of Kudus and his teammates despite the defeat to Chelsea.

The Hammers could have left Stamford Bridge with at least a point but Chelsea took their few chances they had to leave West Ham returning home with nothing.

He said, as quoted by the club's website:

"I think you can see from the reaction of the supporters, they know their football, and I think the way they responded at the end of the game probably shows the effort the players put in.

"The way they played, the performance level, I think was good. We feel a little bit unlucky with the first goal and I think that was a key moment of the game.

"If we'd have hung on [to our lead] a little bit more, I think the [home] crowd was getting a little bit frustrated, but it wasn't meant to be. But again, the performance of the players, there were lots of positives there."

Kudus earns Cole Palmer praise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea star Cole Palmer extolled the qualities of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, claiming he is a very good player.

Kudus has been outstanding for West Ham United since arriving in England in the summer of 2023 from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

The Black Stars midfielder scored 14 goals and provided 6 assists in his maiden campaign at the London club. This season, Kudus has already scored three Premier League goals.

