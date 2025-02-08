Real Madrid Fans Outraged Over Controversial Penalty Decision in Madrid Derby
Real Madrid players and fans were left fuming after a highly controversial penalty was awarded to Atletico Madrid in Saturday’s heated city derby.
Julian Alvarez converted from the spot in the 35th minute, putting Atletico ahead, but the decision sparked outrage as Aurelien Tchouameni appeared to make a genuine attempt to play the ball before accidentally stepping on Samuel Lino’s foot. Despite the seemingly unintentional contact, VAR intervened, and the referee pointed to the spot, leaving Madrid’s players in disbelief and their supporters furious.
This latest controversy comes amid growing frustration over officiating decisions in La Liga, with Real Madrid recently lodging an official complaint with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The club had already voiced concerns following their loss to Espanyol, particularly over what they described as a "brutal" challenge on Kylian Mbappe. The penalty call against Atletico has only added to their grievances, fueling further debate over refereeing standards in Spain’s top flight.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.