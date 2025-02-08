Real Madrid players and fans were left fuming after a highly controversial penalty was awarded to Atletico Madrid in Saturday’s heated city derby.

Julian Alvarez converted from the spot in the 35th minute, putting Atletico ahead, but the decision sparked outrage as Aurelien Tchouameni appeared to make a genuine attempt to play the ball before accidentally stepping on Samuel Lino’s foot. Despite the seemingly unintentional contact, VAR intervened, and the referee pointed to the spot, leaving Madrid’s players in disbelief and their supporters furious.

This latest controversy comes amid growing frustration over officiating decisions in La Liga, with Real Madrid recently lodging an official complaint with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The club had already voiced concerns following their loss to Espanyol, particularly over what they described as a "brutal" challenge on Kylian Mbappe. The penalty call against Atletico has only added to their grievances, fueling further debate over refereeing standards in Spain’s top flight.

Source: YEN.com.gh