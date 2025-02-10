Fans of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak put aside their long-standing rivalry to honour Nana Pooley

Supporters of Ghana's two most glamorous clubs honoured the deceased Kotoko fan with a powerful tribute

Meanwhile, the police have ramped up their investigations into Pooley's death, apprehending six suspects

In a rare display of unity, supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak set aside their long-standing rivalry to mourn a fallen football fan on Sunday, February 9.

The tragic passing of Nana Pooley, a devoted Kotoko supporter, brought together two of Ghana’s most passionate fan bases as they stood in solidarity to honour his memory.

Kotoko and Hearts fans put aside their rivalry to honour the late Nana Pooley with a powerful 'jama' session. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Pooley lost his life under harrowing circumstances on February 2, when he was fatally stabbed at Nana Koramaansah II Park, per the BBC.

The shocking incident sent ripples across the Ghanaian football community, leaving many in disbelief and demanding swift justice.

A week after his passing, Kotoko, the club he cherished, organised a night vigil in his honour at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The gathering drew not only Kotoko faithful but also Hearts of Oak fans, who came out in numbers to pay their respects, as noted by Modern Ghana.

The scene outside the stadium was one of mixed emotions—grief for the loss yet admiration for the unity his memory had inspired.

Though the event was sombre, the spirit of the game he loved was alive.

Kotoko, Hearts fans unite to chant morale songs in honour of Pooley

Fans from both factions joined in singing morale-boosting chants, known locally as jama, in a powerful tribute to Pooley’s passion for football.

The atmosphere was charged with emotion as Porcupine Tertiary, Kotoko’s supporters’ wing made up of university students, led the crowd in a series of spirited songs, waving flags and raising their voices in unison.

Pooley himself had been an integral part of these morale sessions, never missing an opportunity to join in the chanting.

Even on his wedding day, just seven months before his untimely passing, he couldn’t resist taking part in a jama session, much to the delight of his wife, Yaa Gifty, who watched on.

His tragic demise has left an irreplaceable void, but the unity witnessed at the vigil was a testament to the impact he had on the football fraternity.

As the calls for justice grow louder, one thing remains certain—Pooley’s passion for the game and his infectious spirit will not be forgotten.

Autopsy reveals details of Pooley’s tragic death

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an autopsy conducted at the Sunyani Regional Hospital on Friday, February 7, has shed light on the heartbreaking circumstances of Pooley’s demise.

With his remains set to be handed over to his grieving family, preparations for his final farewell are underway.

