A Black Queens player dared Mohammed Kudus to a light-hearted showdown of football skills

Despite being ranked the third-best dribbler across Europe's top five leagues, Kudus struggled to match the Black Queens star

Up next for the 24-year-old is a London Derby against Brentford as West Ham looks to return to winning ways

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Black Queens playmaker Freda Ayisi, renowned for her dazzling footwork and flamboyant style, has thrown down the gauntlet to Mohammed Kudus in a skill-based challenge.

The contest dubbed the "Tekkers Challenge," saw Ayisi display her mesmerising ball control, daring Ghana’s star midfielder to match her trickery.

Freda Ayisi challenged Mohammed Kudus to a football skill contest. Photo credit: @FredaAyisi/X and Rob Newell - CameraSport/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Black Queens star takes on Kudus in a showboating duel

In a video that has since gone viral, the Hashtag United forward effortlessly manipulates the ball, executing intricate manoeuvres with pinpoint accuracy.

After each sequence, she playfully directs a challenge to Kudus, urging him to replicate her artistry.

Freda Ayisi vs Kudus: Who won?

While the West Ham United star is no stranger to flair, renowned for his technical brilliance and audacious dribbling, he didn’t always have it his way in this challenge.

The 24-year-old, who has three goals and an assist in the Premier League this term, per Transfermarkt, showcased glimpses of his magic but occasionally struggled to match Ayisi’s effortless execution.

Fans have relished the friendly yet competitive exchange, which has provided a refreshing moment of entertainment beyond the rigours of professional football.

By the eye test, Ayisi emerged as the clear winner, stamping her authority with a masterclass in control and creativity.

Freda Ayisi: Who is the skill queen?

At 30 years old, Ayisi continues to make waves with her freestyle abilities.

Recently, she shared the spotlight with Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos, leaving the iconic defender stunned with a jaw-dropping flick during a freestyle session.

Currently shining for Hashtag United in the Women’s National League South, she has hit a rich vein of form, netting seven times in six appearances since joining the English side for the 2024/25 season, per Ghanasoccernet.

Her challenge to Kudus was more than just a playful contest—it was a statement.

A bold reminder that the beautiful game, at its core, thrives on skill, creativity, and the pure joy of expressing oneself on the ball.

Kudus ranked among Europe’s top 5 best dribblers

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus has been ranked as the third most effective dribbler across Europe’s top five leagues.

Leading the chart is Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who boasts an impressive 73 successful take-ons.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh