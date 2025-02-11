Manchester City will square off against Real Madrid in a high-stakes Champions League clash on Tuesday, February 11

For the fourth consecutive season, City and Madrid will meet in the knockout stage of the Champions League

Ahead of the game, City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed one thing Madrid does better than his club

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that Real Madrid has managed their injury problems more effectively than his side this season, as the two teams prepare for yet another highly anticipated UEFA Champions League showdown.

It has been an unusually tough campaign for City, with the Premier League champions struggling to find their best form.

Pep Guardiola believes Real Madrid have handled their injury situation better than Manchester City. Photos by Glyn Kirk and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The side, which has dominated English football in recent years, has looked uncharacteristically vulnerable, and Guardiola has had to work hard to get the best out of his players.

In the Champions League, City just about scraped through the playoff phase, finishing in the final spot available.

The timing couldn’t be worse as they now face Real Madrid, the current European champions, in a two-legged tie for a place in the knockout rounds.

Both teams have been hit hard by injuries this season, with several key players sidelined at various points.

Guardiola names what Real Madrid have done better than Man City

However, Guardiola was quick to admit that despite City's injury woes, Madrid have been more resilient in managing theirs.

The Spanish side, currently sitting atop the La Liga table, has shown remarkable consistency despite their injury troubles.

"I think both teams have had problems in terms of injuries during the season.

"Madrid handled it much better than us because they are still top of the league and fighting against Atletico Madrid," Guardiola said, as quoted by Fotmob.

According to UEFA, Los Blancos have knocked English clubs out of the UCL knockout phase 13 times, which is more than any other side.

Adding to the intrigue, the side that has progressed from this fixture in each of the previous three seasons has gone on to win the Champions League.

Real Madrid claimed their 14th and 15th European titles in 2021/22 and 2023/24, while Manchester City secured their first-ever trophy in 2022/23.

Four reasons why Man City can beat Madrid

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted four key reasons why Guardiola’s City should be confident heading into their high-stakes clash with Real Madrid.

Despite a challenging season for City, there are plausible factors that could work in their favour, including Madrid's defensive struggles and their poor form in crucial matches.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh