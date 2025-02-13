United States-born Ghanaian striker Patrick Agyemang has shared the reason for playing for the country of his birth

The 24-year-old Charlotte FC striker remains eligible to represent the Black Stars of Ghana at international level

Agyemang, who has a good campaign last season in the MLS, is hoping to play for USA at the World Cup

Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang has disclosed the reason for representing the United States at international level despite having Ghanaian heritage.

The Major League Soccer star made his United States debut in January after receiving an invite from Mauricio Pochettino for the game against Venezuela and Costa Rica.

Agyemang scored in both games as he easily settled into the US Men's National Team.

Patrick Agyemang discloses reason for picking USA over Ghana. Photo: John Dorton.

Source: Getty Images

Although he remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana, Agyemang feels home playing for USA.

He told Flashscore:

“I grew up in a Ghana household and watched Black Stars games all the time. I love the passion Asamoah Gyan always showed and growing up you’d love to be a part of that.

"I tried not to think about it too much, but when the USMNT call came, my family was the happiest thing ever.

“My family urged me to play wherever I feel comfortable and obviously I was born in the USA and live there. I was never around the Ghana national team or anything like that. So I never really was in contact with them."

Agyemang enjoyed a good campaign last season in the MLS, helping them reach the playoffs of the competition. He has netted 11 goals in 43 regular season matches, per Transfermarkt.

Agyemang eyes 2026 World Cup with USA

Having made his debut for America, Agyemang is hoping for regular call up with the World Cup being his main target.

“Growing up, you watch the World Cup every four years and dream of being there. That's probably one of the biggest stages you could play on. Of course, I want to play on the biggest stage," he said.

“My main focus is doing everything I can to be the best version of myself on and off the field. I would love to be in the next World Cup. Next year my dream and goal would be to be a part of the group in the World Cup."

Agyemang discloses admiration for Gyan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that United States of America forward Patrick Agyemang has shared his admiration for legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Charlotte FC in the Major League Soccer, started the year on a brilliant note, making his USA debut in the January friendlies against Costa Rica and Venezuela.

Despite being born to Ghanaian parents in the United States, Agyemang did not hesitate when he received the call from USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh