Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, Cristiano Jr., was recently captured perfecting his father’s signature free-kick technique while playing with popular TikToker Receba and a group of friends.

The teenager, widely regarded as a potential heir to Ronaldo’s footballing legacy, is steadily advancing toward his dream of becoming a professional player.

Having trained at some of the finest football academies worldwide, Cristiano Jr. is shaping his game with remarkable precision.

Currently part of Al-Nassr’s youth setup, he has already made a name for himself at the Saudi-based club, delighting fans with his goal-scoring prowess, silky touches, and dazzling dribbles.

Ronaldo's son imitates his signature free-kick move

A video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, perfectly encapsulates his development.

In the clip, the young prodigy is seen mirroring his father’s renowned free-kick stance, complete with the deep breath and measured composure that has defined Ronaldo’s set-piece routine for years.

After striking the familiar pose, Cristiano Jr. stepped forward and curled a stunning effort into the net.

While his technique veered slightly from his father’s traditional knuckleball style, the execution remained top-class.

The moment was met with enthusiastic cheers from Receba and his friends, who acknowledged the teenager’s growing mastery of the craft.

Ronaldo on the possibility of playing with his son

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Ronaldo has expressed his hope of sharing the pitch with his son, though he remains realistic about the challenges of making that happen.

"It’s more in his hands than in mine. The years are passing, and eventually, I’ll have to leave football," CR7 admitted, as noted by Besoccer.

Despite the narrowing window of opportunity, he remains proud of his son’s development, regardless of whether their footballing paths cross professionally.

For now, Cristiano Jr. continues to refine his game, showing flashes of brilliance that suggest the makings of a future football star.

Ronaldo's son ranks Madrid star ahead of superstar dad

In another publication involving Ronaldo’s second son, Mateo, YEN.com.gh reported that the Al-Nassr superstar has admitted he is not his son’s top footballer.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Mateo ranks a Real Madrid star above his father.

