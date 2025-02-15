Sports Minister Kofi Adams has been blatantly told he is talking too much with nothing to show since he was sworn in

According to a high-ranking member of the GFA, the Sports Minister should study the landscape before making bold comments

Meanwhile, Adams has raised questions about the GFA's decision to maintain Otto Addo as Black Stars head coach

The growing friction between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports has taken a new turn.

Fred Acheampong, a GFA Executive Council member, expressed concern over Adams’ frequent media engagements, noting that the minister has been discussing issues in the sports sector without first consulting major stakeholders.

According to him, institutions such as the GFA and the National Sports Authority (NSA) should be engaged before any public pronouncements are made.

GFA ExCo member blasts Sports Minister

Speaking in an interview with Kessben FM, Acheampong delivered a scathing critique, questioning the minister’s approach to leadership.

He believes Adams’ political background has influenced his eagerness to be seen taking action, but cautioned that his numerous interviews could be counterproductive.

"Coming from a political background, he feels compelled to be seen taking action, but personally, I think the interviews are excessive," Ache said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"So far, he hasn't achieved anything as sports minister, yet he's been doing multiple interviews."

Acheampong further advised Adams to take time to study the sports landscape before making bold statements, suggesting that a more hands-on approach would serve him better, per Ghanasoccernet.

"He should have done a comprehensive interview after visiting various sectors like the NSA, GFA, and others.

"I think he could tone down, acquaint himself with the happenings, and speak from experience. Then he would understand why there are problems with the Black Stars."

Balancing communication and action

Since assuming office, Kofi Adams has been vocal about his vision for Ghanaian sports, using media platforms to address key challenges.

While his proactive communication has been welcomed by some, others within the sports fraternity—including Acheampong—believe he should reduce his media presence and focus on delivering tangible results.

As Ghanaian football faces critical reforms and the Black Stars seek stability, the working relationship between the GFA and the Sports Ministry will be crucial in shaping the future of the game.

Sports Minister wants Otto Addo sacked?

YEN.com.gh also highlighted Sports Minister Kofi Adams' concerns over the GFA's decision to retain Otto Addo as head coach despite his underwhelming results.

The embattled tactician's future has been intensely scrutinised following Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

