Sports Minister Kofi Adams has raised questions about the GFA's decision to keep Otto Addo as head coach despite his poor results

The under-fire head coach's future has been under the spotlight following Ghana's inability to qualify for the 2025 AFCON

Meanwhile, the GFA has beefed up Otto's backroom staff in a bid to bolster the country's chances for the World Cup qualifiers

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed serious reservations about the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) choice to keep Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars, despite his underwhelming performance record.

Analysing the decision through a performance-based lens, Adams argued that the statistics alone did not justify Addo’s continued tenure.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has questioned the GFA's decision to maintain Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars. Photo credit: @Asempa947_FM/X and Richard Sellers/Getty.

He also found it puzzling that the GFA opted to overhaul the entire backroom staff while keeping the head coach in place.

"The data is very poor—terrible. If we were looking at just the data, there's no way this decision would have been made.

"That’s why the GFA chose to remove the entire backroom staff. It was surprising, however, that the head coach was retained while the rest were let go. Looking at the numbers alone, it's a clear no," he told Metro TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Kofi Adams seeks answers from GFA

While Adams did not hold back in his criticism, he acknowledged that external factors might have influenced the decision.

He stated that the Sports Ministry would engage with the GFA to better understand the reasoning behind Addo’s retention.

"Something must have influenced that decision, perhaps financial considerations or enhancements to the technical team. An engagement with the GFA will help clarify what led to this choice."

GFA backs Otto Addo despite criticism

Despite the backlash, the GFA remains committed to Otto Addo, reaffirming its belief in his ability to steer the national team forward, per Ghanasoccernet.

The Black Stars Management Committee chairman, Dr. Randy Abbey, defended the decision, emphasising that attention should now shift to securing Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans blast GFA for keeping Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that football fans have voiced their frustrations on social media following the latest shake-up in the Black Stars' technical team.

Last month, the GFA announced significant changes while keeping Otto Addo in charge.

With the World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, the effectiveness of this revamp will be judged by the team's performances on the pitch.

