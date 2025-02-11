Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal remains in doubt despite his impressive performances this season

The Gunners are still dragging their feet about extending Partey's current deal, which expires in June

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, the 31-year-old has been one of the top performers for Mikel Arteta's men

Thomas Teye Partey's time at Arsenal appears to be nearing its end as the club prepares for a significant squad overhaul.

The Gunners are set to make sweeping changes at the conclusion of this season, with several players reportedly on the chopping block as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad.

Thomas Partey is reportedly included in a list of seven players set to be shipped out of Arsenal. Photo by Nicolò Campo.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal to axe seven players in mass clear-out

After resisting the urge to make rash signings in January, Arsenal opted to stick with the squad that began the season.

However, reports suggest that the club is gearing up for a major clearout in the summer.

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal is planning to part ways with up to seven players, as Arteta looks to refine his team for the future.

Who are the seven players on the verge of departure?

Among the names expected to leave are Thomas Partey, Jorginho, and Kieran Tierney, all of whom will be out of contract by the end of the season.

Additionally, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also said to be on the transfer list.

The club is also expected to send Raheem Sterling and Neto back to their parent clubs after their loan stints.

Partey’s future at Arsenal in limbo

Despite being one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers this season, Partey’s future remains uncertain.

With an impressive tally of 36 appearances across all competitions (per Transfermarkt), Partey has been an integral part of the team.

However, with just four months left on his current contract, speculation surrounding his future has intensified.

Although the 31-year-old's performances on the pitch have never been in question, the club’s clearout plans signal that Arteta is intent on reshaping his squad.

This includes making tough decisions about long-serving players, regardless of their individual performances.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Partey’s fate will likely be one of the key storylines in Arsenal’s rebuilding process.

Partey urged to leave Arsenal

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey has been urged to leave Arsenal and consider a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Ghanaian midfielder has just four months remaining on his contract, with no renewal agreements in sight.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh