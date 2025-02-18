Cristiano Ronaldo's seemingly prophetic words in 2018 about Spanish referees have resurfaced in the wake of Jude Bellingham's incident

According to Ronaldo, English referees tend to be liberal with players when they vent as compared to their compatriots in Spain

Meanwhile, Bellingham has rendered an unqualified apology to his teammates after his red card against Osasuna

Football has a way of bringing past words back to life, especially when controversy strikes.

Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, particularly when it comes to referees in Spain.

His time in La Liga was filled with brilliance, but also moments of frustration with officiating decisions that he often felt were unfair.

Cristiano Ronaldo's old warning about how Spanish referees deal ruthlessly with dissent resurfaced after Jude Bellingham's incident. Photos by Ander Gillenea and Power Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's prophetic warning about Spanish referees resurfaces

In the wake of Jude Bellingham’s heated exchange with a referee, Ronaldo’s past comments about Spanish officiating have suddenly become relevant again.

Once dismissed by some, his words now seem almost prophetic as another high-profile player finds himself in the spotlight for clashing with a match official. Was Ronaldo right all along?

As discussions over Bellingham’s incident rage on, fans are revisiting Ronaldo’s warning about refereeing standards in Spain.

His remarks, which once sparked debate, have resurfaced in a new light, proving that history often has a way of repeating itself.

What did Ronaldo say about Spanish referees?

Speaking in a 2018 interview with La Sexta, Ronaldo said, as quoted by SportBIBLE:

"I played in England for many years. For example, when there is a foul, the English say a lot of expletives and the referees don't say anything.

How is Ronaldo's comments linked to Bellingham's situation?

Bellingham is no stranger to colourful language on the pitch, and the English international fell victim to his own words on Saturday, February 15.

Referee Montero believed he displayed dissent towards him and sent him off in the 39th minute, Goal reports.

Real players, including captain Luka Modric, tried to reason with the match official, but the decision was final, and the sending-off came back to bite Los Blancos as they drew 1-1 thanks to Ante Budimir's second-half penalty.

After the controversy, a warning from Real's record goalscorer Ronaldo about referee strictness resurfaced.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner explained that in England, saying expletives would not be punished, unlike in Spain, which Bellingham experienced firsthand.

Bellingham breaks his silence after red card episode

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Jude Bellingham’s response to his heated exchange with referee José Montero, which resulted in a straight red card during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

With speculation swirling, the English midfielder sought to set the record straight, explaining that his words were misinterpreted due to a miscommunication.

He also took the opportunity to apologise to his teammates for the unfortunate incident.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh