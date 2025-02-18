Real Madrid are contemplating departing from La Liga due to ongoing issues and dissatisfaction with officiating

Jude Bellingham was shown a red card on Saturday for reportedly using offensive and abusive language

Leaving a football league is a complicated procedure that may happen either voluntarily or as a result of expulsion

Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating leaving La Liga due to growing frustrations over officiating decisions, with tensions reaching new heights after Jude Bellingham received a controversial red card.

The club's dissatisfaction with league officials, particularly La Liga president Javier Tebas, has intensified amid ongoing disputes over refereeing calls and perceived biases.

Bellingham's Controversial Red Card

The latest controversy erupted during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Osasuna on February 15, 2025.

England international Bellingham was sent off in the 40th minute for allegedly using explicit language towards referee José Luis Munuera Montero.

As reported by AP News, the referee's report indicated that Bellingham directed offensive language at the official, an infraction that could result in a suspension of four to twelve matches according to the Royal Spanish Football Federation's Disciplinary Code.

Real Madrid's growing frustration with La Liga

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Real Madrid is considering leaving La Liga due to escalating tensions with Javier Tebas and controversial refereeing decisions.

The club’s frustration has been exacerbated by incidents such as Carlos Romero avoiding a red card for a foul on Kylian Mbappé, while Bellingham faces a potential lengthy suspension.

Madrid feels these decisions highlight an ongoing bias against them within the league’s officiating structure.

Who is Javier Tebas?

Javier Tebas has served as La Liga president since 2013 and is known for enforcing strict financial regulations while expanding the league’s global reach.

However, he has frequently clashed with major clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as governing bodies like UEFA and FIFA.

Real Madrid believes Tebas exploits their brand’s value while uniting other clubs against them, particularly after they lodged a formal protest over perceived officiating injustices.

Challenges of exiting La Liga

Leaving a domestic football league is a highly complex process, involving both voluntary departure and potential expulsion.

If Real Madrid decides to leave, they would need to formally notify La Liga, fulfill all contractual obligations, and gain approval from governing bodies.

This would likely include negotiating exit fees and addressing existing broadcasting and sponsorship deals.

Conversely, leagues can expel clubs for reasons such as financial mismanagement, rule violations, or unauthorised participation in another competition. Exiting La Liga could result in penalties, revenue losses, and exclusion from both domestic and international tournaments.

Possible leagues for Real Madrid

Should Real Madrid proceed with an exit, potential destinations could include the German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, or French Ligue 1.

Their inclusion would raise the competitive standard of any league they join while enhancing its global profile.

Such a move could create new revenue opportunities and strengthen Madrid’s influence in European football, though the logistical and regulatory hurdles remain significant.

How Bellingham could escape punishment

The English midfielder was shown a straight red card for allegedly insulting the referee during Real Madrid’s clash with Osasuna.

His intense reaction, which led to his sending-off, proved costly as Los Blancos dropped crucial points against the Pamplona-based side.

