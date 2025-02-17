Omar Marmoush opened his Manchester City scoring account with a fantastic Premier League hat-trick

The Egypt international joined Man City in the January transfer window from Frankfurt for a reported €75m fee

The winger joins the likes of Yakubu Ayegbeni, Tony Yeboah, Nwankwo Kanu, and Mohamed Salah on a special list

Omar Marmoush racked up a first-half hat-trick for Manchester City in their 4-0 spanking of Newcastle United to join an exclusive list of African players to score at least a treble of goals in a single match in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side, who were beaten 3-2 at home by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League playoffs in midweek, bounced back to winning ways last Saturday, largely thanks to Marmoush's scoring masterclass.

The new signing needed just 13 minutes and 54 seconds to register his first City hat-trick. He scored his first in the 19th minute before the second and third efforts arrived in the 24th and 33rd marks.

Now, explore the African players to score at least one hat-trick in the Premier League.

1. Mohamed Salah - Egypt

The Liverpool talisman is not only the highest African goal-scorer in the Premier League but also the African player with the most number of hat-tricks in the English top-flight league alongside Yakubu Ayegbeni.

The former AS Roma attacker has four PL hat-tricks so far at the time of writing this article.

2. Yakubu Ayegbeni - Nigeria

The former Everton striker scored at least three goals in a single game on four occasions during his EPL days.

The ex-Super Eagles finisher recorded two separate hat-tricks for Portsmouth against Middlesbrough and Fulham before scoring one each for Everton and Blackburn Rovers versus Fulham and Swansea City respectively.

3. Didier Drogba - Ivory Coast

The iconic scorer, who thrilled Premier League fans for years while playing for Chelsea, obtained three hat-tricks in his records.

Drogba registered his trebles against three different teams namely Watford, Wigan, and West Bromich Albion.

4. Emmanuel Adebayor - Togo

The Togolese football legend scored 62 Premier League goals in 142 games for Arsenal, including three hat-tricks.

The former Manchester City and Real Madrid forward was a reliable goal scorer who shook the back of the net in big games.

5. Tony Yeboah - Ghana

The former Black Stars goal machine notched up two PL hat-tricks for Leeds United against Ipswich Town and Wimbledon.

Yeboah left an indelible mark on the minds of Leeds fans thanks to his scoring consistency that saw him score 32 goals in 66 appearances.

6. Benjani Mwaruwari - Zimbabwe

The clinical finisher bagged two hat-tricks in the shirt of Portsmouth in the Premier League against Reading and Derby County.

Overall, the Zimbabwe great appeared in 119 PL games for three teams including Manchester City and Sunderland, scoring a combined 23 goals.

7.Sadio Mane - Senegal

Mane's 111 Premier League strikes for Southampton and Liverpool included two hat-tricks in the division.

Interestingly, his two trebles happened during his time with the Saints as he never managed to achieve the feat for the Reds.

8. Riyad Mahrez - Algeria

Th Al-Ahli winger scored plenty of goals in England including two hat-tricks for Leicester City and Man City before going to the Middle East.

The 2019 AFCON winner ranks high as one of the finest African players to grace the Premier League for his amount of success, picking up five PL titles.

9. Efan Ekoku - Nigeria

The former Bournemouth and Norwich City forward has the honour of being the first African international to score a hat-trick in the Premier League.

He netted four times in the Canaries' 5-1 away win at Everton on September, 25, 1993. The former striker, who was capped 5 times for the Super Eagles, made name as one of the prominent African players in the Premier League in the early 1990s.

10. Peter Ndlovu - Zimbabwe

Ndlovu, who was recently the head coach of South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, bagged his Premier League hat-trick for Coventry City against Liverpool on March 14, 1995.

The Sky Blues won 3-2 and all the goals scored came from the boots of Peter Ndlovu who recorded 37 goals for the Zimbabwe national football team.

11. Nwankwo Kanu - Nigeria

Arsenal fans still remember Kanu because of his superb hat-trick for the Gunners against Chelsea on October 23, 1999.

The former Nigeria playmaker produced 78 Premier League goals in more than 270 appearances for Arsenal, WBA, and Portsmouth.

12. Henri Camara - Senegal

Camara's treble was netted for Wigan Athletic against Charlton Athletic on December, 16, 2005.

Wigan won 3-0 with the former Senegalese forward scoring in the 9th, 51st, and 63rd minutes at the JJB Stadium.

13. Aruna Dindane - Ivory Coast

The former Ivorian international forward hit the news with his Premier League hat-trick for Portsmouth in their 4-0 victory against Wigan on October, 31, 2009.

Dindane, who scored 18 international goals in 64 caps for the Cote d'Ivoire national team, was best known for his physical presence in games.

14. Salomon Kalou - Ivory Coast

The former Chelsea winger stole the show with a terrific hat-trick in the Blues' 7-0 mauling of Soke City on April 25, 2010.

Carlo Ancelotti's side went ahead to clinch the 2009/10 Premier League title with Kalou providing 5 goals in 23 matches.

15. Somen Tchoyi - Cameroon

Perhaps the most unfamiliar name on this list, Somen Tchoyi was on the books of WBA between 2010 and 2012.

He did not score lots of goals, but was still good enough to hit a hat-trick in one of the world's best leagues as he did in the 3-3 draw against Newcastle United on May 22, 2011.

16. Demba Ba - Senegal

The former Chelsea man powered 29 goals in 58 games for Newcastle United including two trebles against Blackburn and Stoke City.

The ex-Senegal No.9 then took his career to Stamford Bridge where he recorded 14 goals in 51 seasons.

17. Peter Odemwingie - Nigeria

The respected ex-Nigeria international poacher played for WBA, Stoke City, and Cardiff City in the Premier League between 2010 and 2016.

His only PL hat-trick came in the colours of West Brom in their 5-1 humiliation of Wolves February 12, 2012.

18. Samuel Eto'o - Cameroon

After setting records at Barcelona, Inter Milan, and briefly passing through Russian football, the legendary striker came to the Premier League in search of something new when he wore the Chelsea shirt.

Despite in his twilight, his 12 goals in 35 games for the Blues in 2013/14 season included a memorable hat-trick against Manchester United on January, 19, 2014.

19. Yaya Touré - Ivory Coast

The midfield dominion was both a dependable passer of the ball and goal scorer, netting a 3-goal hat-trick for Man City against Fulham in March 2014 as the Cityzens won 5-0.

In all, the African football hero scored 59 goals in 230 PL games for the Etihad side, winning the league title three times.

20. Yannick Bolasie - DR Congo

Crystal Palace defeated Sunderland 4-1 on April 11, 2015 and it was the Congolese attacker who dominated the headlines with a remarkable treble.

Bolasie, who was an excellent dribble in his prime, registered 9 goals in 50 games for his national team between 2013 and 2022.

21. Arouna Koné - Ivory Coast

The former international teammate of Didier Drogba was on the score sheet three times for Everton in their 6-2 Premier League win against Sunderland on November 1, 2015.

Koné managed 17 goals in 83 PL appearances for both Everton and Wigan Athletic.

22. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Gabon

The former Arsenal and Chelsea forward secured his only Premier League hat-trick in the Gunners' 4-2 win against Leeds United on February 14, 2021.

Aubameyang, who featured regularly in the Premier League's top scorers chart, scored 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal across five seasons after joining them from Borussia Dortmund.

23. Kelechi Iheanacho - Nigeria

As the fifth Nigerian player on this list, Iheanacho found the target three times in Leicester City's 5-0 triumph over Sheffield United on March 14, 2021.

The Super Eagles striker produced 35 Premier League goals in 173 games for the Foxes after registering 12 in 46 matches for Man City.

24. Nicolas Jackson - Chelsea

The Chelsea forward recorded his hat-trick in a 4-1 PL win at Tottenham Hotspur in November 2023.

The Senegal marksman could add to his tally if he continues to star in Enzo Maresca's formation.

25. Amad Diallo - Ivory Coast

The talented youngster became the first African player to score a Premier League hat-trick in 2025.

He powered three past Southampton in Manchester United's 3-2 home win against the Saints on January 16, 2025.

26. Dango Ouattara - Burkina Faso

The Bournemouth player is the first footballer from Burkina Faso to register a Premier League hat-trick.

Ouattara achieved the feat for the Cherries in their 5-0 smashing of Nottingham Forest on January 25 this year.

27. Omar Marmoush - Egypt

The former Frankfurt man is the latest African player to score three times in a single Premier League game which happened in Man City's 4-0 victory against Newcastle United on Saturday, February 15.

