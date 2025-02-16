Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey has made his 100th appearance in the English Premier League

The Black Stars defender joins six other Ghana internationals to reach the mark in the top tier of English football

Lamptey produced a solid performance as Brighton and Hove Albion defeated Chelsea at the Amex last Friday

Tariq Lamptey became the latest Ghanaian footballer to reach 100 games in the English Premier League after featuring in the game between Brighton and Chelsea.

The Black Stars defender started and lasted the entire duration as the Seagulls defeated his former club 3-0 at the Amex Park.

Lamptey, who joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2020, became the seventh Ghanaian footballer to make 100 Premier League appearance.

YEN.com.gh looks at the Ghanaian players with 100 or more appearances in the English topflight.

Michael Essien

Essien is arguably the best Ghanaian player to ever play in the Premier League, winning two titles with Chelsea. He also won three FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League with the English giants. He spent nine years at the London club, making 168 EPL appearances.

Andre Ayew

Ayew has played for three different clubs in the English Premier League including West Ham United and most recently Nottingham Forest. However, he started his Premier League career with Swansea City. Across all three clubs, Ayew has made 102 Premier League appearances. He played 46 times for Swansea, 43 times for West Ham United and 13 times for Nottingham Forest.

Daniel Amartey

The 30-year-old, who is currently unattached, is also a Premier League winner and was famously part of the 2016 fairytale Leicester City team. Partey played 106 times in the English Premier League during his days with the Foxes. He also won the FA with Leicester.

Jordan Ayew

The Ghanaian player with the most appearances in the English Premier League. He has made 296 appearances in the English topflight, including 22 in the current campaign. Ayew, just like his senior brother, has represented different clubs in the Premier League. Ayew first signed for Aston Villa before joining Swansea City, Crystal Palace and now Leicester City.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Another player with a lot of games in the Premier League is Jeffrey Schlupp. He is also a Premier League winner with Leicester City. Schlupp has 280 appearances in the Premier League, playing for Leicester City and Crystal Palace. He is currently on loan at Scottish club Celtic.

Thomas Partey

The Arsenal star recently celebrated his century of appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal. Partey joined the Gunners in 2020 from Atletico Madrid and has since been a key figure at the Emirates. This campaign, he has made 24 appearances already, per Transfermarkt.

Tari Lamptey

Lamptey joined the 100 games club after starring against his former club Chelsea last Friday at the Amex Park. Lamptey made 1 appearance for Chelsea in the EPL before adding 99 at Brighton.

Lamptey celebrates new milestone

