After being sidelined for eight months due to a disturbing heart condition, the much-anticipated return of Nabil Bentaleb was nothing short of remarkable, with the 30-year-old helping his team to victory with a goal on Sunday, February 16.

The Algerian midfielder, who spent several months undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, made his first appearance for Lille since the diagnosis, and what a return it was.

Bentaleb's incredible return

The former Tottenham Hotspur man marked first match back on the pitch in a 2-0 victory against Rennes, with Bentaleb scoring his team's opener in the 80th minute before Chuba Akpom sealed the win six minutes later with a second strike.

His comeback story has captivated fans and football enthusiasts across the world, serving as an emotional reminder of determination, willpower, and the power of never giving up.

Bentaleb suffers heart attack

Nabil Bentaleb, known for his dominant midfield play, had become a key part of Lille since joining them from Angers in August 2023, signing a three-year deal.

However, on June 18, 2024, he suffered a serious heart condition during a five-a-side football match with his friends which threatened his career and even his life. The diagnosis came as a shock, and the Algerian was advised to take an extended break from football to receive treatment.

Bentaleb, who appeared in 34 matches across all competitions for his team last season, was introduced into Sunday's game in the 76th minute by Lille boss Bruno Genesio who was visibly delighted when the former Newcastle United midfielder opened the scoring.

Emotional moment for the Algerian

As reported by DAZN, it was both a special and hysterical moment for the player who has 5 goals in 52 international matches for the Algeria national team since 2014.

"It's a special moment for me. I went from everything to nothing. I didn't know if I was going to score, but on the corner, I knew I was going to score. I told myself that I had to help the team. It's my first goal with Lille. It had to happen like that. It's incredible. These are images that will remain etched in my memory for life.' There are things that you never forget and that's part of what you do this job for. Getting on the pitch and helping your friends, I've been visualizing it for six months'

Nabil Bentaleb also expressed gratitude to friends and families who supported him in his recovery.

''I had become like a scout in the stands, analyzing everything, I worked hard to come back in the last few months. The most important thing is my health. I thought about my family, my big brother, my agents who are like brothers, my wife, my children, my parents, my sisters. It's this whole circle that allowed me to hold on and dream of getting back on the pitch."

