Lionel Messi provided two crucial assists as Inter Miami fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against New York City FC in their 2025 MLS opener

Despite going down to 10 men in the first half after Toto Aviles was sent off, Miami stayed in the game

Messi’s inch-perfect pass to Telasco Segovia in stoppage time sealed the dramatic equaliser

Lionel Messi turned playmaker as 10-man Inter Miami salvaged a dramatic draw against New York City in their MLS season opener.

The Argentine superstar provided two crucial assists, one at the very start and another deep in stoppage time, helping his side secure a 2-2 result.

Messi assists Aviles for Inter Miami opener

Miami struck early, going ahead in just the fifth minute after some brilliant interplay in the box.

Messi’s vision and precision were on full display as he rolled the ball across for Toto Aviles to slot home, per Marca.

But Aviles’ night took a turn when he was sent off midway through the first half for bringing down Alonso Martinez on the edge of the box.

New York quickly capitalised on the advantage, with Maxi Moralez delivering a perfect free-kick to an unmarked Mitja Ilenic, who headed in the equalizer.

The visitors took the lead early in the second half when Jordi Alba’s misplaced pass was intercepted by Martinez, who made no mistake in finding the net.

Messi sets up Segovia for second goal

Just when Miami seemed destined for defeat, Messi produced another moment of brilliance.

In the 100th minute, he threaded a perfect pass to Telasco Segovia, who marked his MLS debut with a composed finish, rescuing a point for Javier Mascherano’s side.

Messi becomes fastest in MLS to hit historic milestone

Meanwhile, Messi made MLS history on during the match on Saturday, becoming the fastest player to reach 40 goal contributions, per Mirror Football.

The Argentine No. 10 set up Tomás Avilés for Miami’s opening goal against NYCFC, hitting the milestone in just 26 matches with 21 goals and 19 assists.

Now in his third season with the Herons, Messi previously set the record for fastest to 25 goal contributions in a single season despite missing much of 2024 due to injury and international duty.

Messi battles freezing weather

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Messi played in freezing conditions during the game between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The legendary footballer scored the winner as Inter Miami pipped Sporting KC 1-0 at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas.

Despite making the difference, Messi had moments in the game where he struggled to cope with the weather.

