Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has scored in the opening game of the season in the Major League Soccer

The Ghanaian winger secured a deserving winner for Austin FC in their match against Sporting KC

Bukari moved to the Major League Soccer in 2024 from European giants Red Star Belgrade after a successful stint

Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari opened the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign with a goal for Austin FC in their game against Sporting Kansas City.

The Black Stars winger poked home for the Verdes with 14 minutes remaining at Q2 Stadium to get off to a winning start.

The 26-year-old moved to the MLS halfway last season and took time to settle at the Texas-based club.

However, after completing his first full pre-season with the club, the former Red Star Belgrade player wasted no time in showing his quality.

In a video shared on social media, the Ghanaian winger was at the end of an Owen Wolff corner kick, heading home in the 76th minute to set the Q2 into delirium.

Osman, who netted a goal and delivered two assists in nine games last season, has now registered his first of the 2025 campaign.

He was named Man of the Match in Austin's first game of the season.

Austin FC coach reacts after Sporting KC win

Austin FC coach Nico Estevez shared his delight after getting off to a fine start in the 2025 season.

Estevez joined Austin late last year from FC Dallas and believes he has a lot to prove in his first campaign with the Verdes.

“You always have to redeem yourself,” said Estévez in the post-match presser.

“It’s good to start well. … When we play at home to open the season it makes the fans happy and is kind of a present for the players.”

Midfielder Brandon Vazquez combined well with the Ghanaian, playing a pivotal role in the victory.

“Brandon’s work ethic was amazing tonight,” Estévez added. “He was in great positions all the time, and he was drawing the attention of two defenders, which opened up space for other players."

Jon Gallagher came off the bench to add steel to the team, earning the praise of Estevez.

“Jon’s very valuable,” Estévez said. “I had a conversation with him (Friday) after we told the team the starting lineup and he wasn’t in there. … We talked about his qualities and what he can bring at the end of the game with the game is open. His speed can change the game.”

Five Ghanaian players to watch in MLS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 30th season of the Major League Soccer will began this weekend across the United States and Canada as the clubs from the Eastern and Western Conference battle for the ultimate gong.

Over the years the American Soccer League, as it is also known, has become the centre of attraction with top players including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez plying their trades in America.

Ahead of the new campaign, some new stars have also joined the MLS bandwagon with former Manchester United and Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha joining Charlotte FC.

