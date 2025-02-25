West Ham United playmaker Kudus has shown no limit in terms of his physical fitness in a serious workout session

Kudus Mohammed produced one of his best Premier League performances in West Ham's win at Arsenal

The Black Stars and Hammers maestro is one of the most physically healthy players in the EPL

West Ham United playmaker Mohammed Kudus has garnered widespread attention not only for his match-winning performance in the 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates but also for his dedication to fitness, as showcased in his latest workout video.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, whose display of skill and composure against one of the Premier League’s best teams has earned him plaudits, is now turning heads with his commitment to staying at the top of his game.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the EPL game against Newcastle United at London Stadium on October 08, 2023. Image credit: Ben Hoskins

Source: Getty Images

Kudus' rigorous workout session

After delivering a performance that proved his worth and helped West Ham secure all three points as well as edging out Black Stars compatriot Thomas Partey, the Hammers took to social media to post a video of the midfielder's intense workout session as they prepare for Leicester City EPL trip.

In the video, he is seen pushing his limits in a series of high-intensity drills alongside teammates such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Edson Alvarez, including strength training, agility exercises, and cardiovascular routines.

The session was a testament to his tireless work ethic and determination, with Kudus emphasizing the importance of maintaining peak physical condition throughout the season, with Ghana legend Dan Owusu backing him to improve his game.

Watch the viral Kudus Mohammed workout video below.

The video immediately caught the eye of fans and pundits alike. Fans flooded the comments section, praising the Ghanaian international for his hard work and consistency.

One user named @Michael1 remarked:

“After a performance like that against Arsenal, this man deserves all the praise. His focus on improving himself is truly inspiring.”

Another fan, @EssienAmoh added:

“Kudus is an absolute beast. His performance on the pitch was excellent, and his dedication to fitness shows how serious he is about becoming a top player.”

Leicester City up next

The timing of Kudus’s workout video is no coincidence. Fresh off his headline-dominating performance, the video not only serves to highlight his physical prowess but also sheds light on the behind-the-scenes effort required to perform at such a high level as West Ham prepares for their EPL Matchweek 27 fixture against Leicester City on February 27.

As the competition in the Premier League heats up, staying fit is crucial for any player looking to make a significant impact, and Kudus seems more than ready to rise to the challenge to help the Hammers completely out of any talk of relegation.

Great display against Arsenal

In West Ham’s 1-0 triumph over Arsenal, Kudus was a constant threat to the Gunners' defense albeit he did not score. The top performance is a testament to Kudus’s versatility and understanding of the game, qualities that have made him a valuable addition to the Hammers since his arrival.

The Ghanaian has struggled in the entire 2024/25 EPL season, but this masterclass spectacle against the Gunners reminded everyone that the former Ajax man is yet to reach his full potential.

Kudus linked to Man United

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Kudus Mohammed as one of the top African stars that could elevate Manchester United under Ruben Amorim.

Source: YEN.com.gh