Talented Ghanaian youngster Prince Amoako Junior has joined Danish topflight club FC Nordsjaelland

The 18-year-old joins the club from famous Ghanaian football academy, the Right to Dream Academy

Amoako Junior has been dubbed as the next Mohammed Kudus after displaying enormous potential at a young age

Ghanaian teen Prince Amoako Junior has signed his first professional contract at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate moved to Denmark last year and impressed at the developmental side, earning him a quick move to the senior team.

Amoako Junior will now be involved in first team activities and has been cleared to make his senior debut.

He becomes the latest talent from the famous Ghanaian academy to join FC Nordsjaelland, following the footsteps of Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Amoako Junior shared his excitement after inking a first professional deal.

He said, as quoted by the club's official website:

"It feels really good to sign my first contract with FC Nordsjælland. Farum and FCN are already like a second home to me, which is why I couldn't imagine a better place to start my professional career. I'm incredibly happy to be here.

"It's a club and organizations that mean an incredible amount to me. Right to Dream and FCN are like family to me, and I already feel very comfortable here in Farum. It's therefore fantastic that I've now been given the opportunity to become part of the Superliga team, where I'm sure I can continue my good development.

"I'll keep doing what I'm good at. I like being on the ball and entertaining the fans. And I'll do everything to give my absolute best for this club and our fans. - It's going to be a dream come true when I step out onto Right to Dream Park for my first Superliga match, and I'm really looking forward to it."

The 18-year-old could make his debut for the club on Wednesday against AaB.

Amoako Junior is the next Kudus

Speaking to Ghanaian scout, Cyril Agyemang, he disclosed that Amoako Junior posses qualities close to West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus.

He told YEN.com.gh:

"I saw Amoako during a youth competition in Akosombo, the base of the Right to Dream Academy, and I was immediately astounded by his talent. He is great on the ball, very quick and can dribble very well.

"Although he is still through his developmental stage, he was very intellingent for his age.

"I believe he is the closest thing to Kudus from the Right to Dream Academy. I am certain he would excel at Nordsjaelland and it won't be long when teams start chasing him."

Kudus opens up on being famous

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has disclosed the advise he would have given to his younger self before becoming famous.

The 24-year-old is widely regarded as the best Ghanaian player at the moment following his performances with the Black Stars and the Hammers.

Kudus has been in the spotlight since moving to Europe from the Right to Dream Academy, featuring for FC Nordsjaelland, Ajax and now West Ham.

