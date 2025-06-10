Lawrence Agyekum has already switched into full holiday mode, weeks after the end of the 2024/25 football season

The Black Stars midfield gem was spotted basking in his vacation on a luxury yacht in Dubai

He has committed his long-term future to Belgian side Cercle Brugge after joining the club from RB Salzburg

Black Stars midfielder Lawrence Agyekum is finally taking a well-deserved break weeks after finishing the demanding 2024/25 Belgium Jupiler League season with Cercle Brugge.

The 21-year-old has chosen to relax and recharge in style in the United Arab Emirates.

Black Stars’ Lawrence Agyekum relaxes on a yacht in a luxury getaway in Dubai. Photo credit: law_rence.10/Instgram and Harry Murphy/Getty Images.

A glimpse of luxury in Dubai

Agyekum recently shared a series of photos on his Instagram, giving fans a look into his luxurious getaway in Dubai.

Clad in a simple singlet and black shorts, he looked relaxed and happy, enjoying his time on a yacht.

He accessorised his casual look with chains, bracelets, and a black side bag, adding a touch of style to his vacation.

He wasn’t alone on this trip; he was accompanied by close friends, making it a memorable escape.

The photos show him soaking up the sun, cruising on the water, and embracing what many call the ‘soft life.’

While he’s currently enjoying his holiday, Agyekum is expected to return to Ghana soon.

From there, he plans to join his teammates at Club Brugge ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 season. With the team eyeing an improved performance, the young midfielder will be eager to contribute once again.

Lawrence Agyekum's performance and stats

Agyekum’s season was a busy one. According to Transfermarkt, he made a total of 46 appearances across all competitions for Cercle Brugge.

He managed to score three goals and provided two assists, playing a vital role in helping his team avoid relegation.

Lawrence Agyekum in action for Ghana against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2025 Unity Cup. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

His presence in midfield was a key factor in their survival, showcasing his importance to the squad.

The 21-year-old has demonstrated his value and has committed his future to Cercle Brugge until 2029, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

He joined the club from RB Salzburg after a successful loan spell, with the Belgian side exercising their option to keep him long-term, as reported by Ghanasoccernet.

Representing Ghana on the international stage

After such a demanding club campaign, Agyekum linked up with the Black Stars for the 2025 Unity Cup.

Although he missed the Jollof Derby against Nigeria, a match Ghana lost, he made his mark in the third-place game against Trinidad and Tobago.

In that match, he scored his first-ever goal for Ghana, helping Otto Addo’s team secure a 4-0 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It was a moment to remember for the young midfielder, marking his growing influence on the national stage.

Agyekum’s holiday in Dubai offers a glimpse into his life beyond football—a young talent enjoying a moment of peace before returning to the grind.

Lawrence Agyekum's mom overjoyed after her son's Black Stars debut

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, it was revealed that Lawrence Agyekum’s mother was overjoyed after watching her son make his debut for the Black Stars against Chad.

After the match, she expressed her pride in his achievement and shared her hope that he will play an important role in the team’s future success.

