Talented Ghanaian youngster Hafiz Gariba continues to impress at Barca Juvenil B since moving to Spain

The teen sensation scored his maiden goal at the youth team of Barcelona in a game on Thursday evening

The towering centre-back, who joined Barcelona from Marcet School, is expected to develop into one of the best defenders at the club

Ghanaian youngster Hafiz Gariba has been hogging the headlines in Spain with swashbuckling performances for Barcelona Juvenil B side.

The teen sensation signed for the Catalan giants this month and will continue his development at the club's youth teams.

Gariba made his debut for the club in the game against Sant Adreu before netting his first goal in the match against L'Hospitalet.

Hafiz Gariba produces skillful dribble to beat marker. Photo: Twitter/ @FCBMasia

In a video shared on social media, Gariba got his marker lost with a silky dummy during the match against Sant Andreu, drawing huge applause from the fans.

Gariba replaced Nico Marcipar in his first game for the club as Barcelona came from a goal down to beat Sant Andreu 2-1.

The Catalan giants had to come from behind after Xavier López opened the scoring for Sant Andreu at Narcís Sala.

Barcelona Juvenil responded through Roberto Tomás and Carlos de Miguel before halftime secured all three points.

Gariba, who turned 18 recently, is expected to go through all stages of development before making a move to the first time.

"Player Hafiz Gariba joins Juvenil B. The signing ceremony was attended by the director of Youth Football, José Ramon Alexanco, and the coordinator of 11-a-side Football, Sergi Milà," wrote FCB Masia after signing the defender.

Meanwhile, compatriots Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro are with Barca Athletic, the reserve side of the Catalan giants.

Barcelona have shown interest in African players in recent times with the signings of the talented footballers.

Gariba scores first goal for Barca Juvenil

The highly-rated defender scored his first goal for Barcelona Juvenil B in their 2-2 draw against L'Hospitalet on Thursday night.

Hafiz Gariba joins Barca Juvenil B from Marcet School. Photo: Twitter/ @FCBmasia.

Gariba recently joined the Catalan club from Escuela Marcet, a prestigious Spanish football academy, known for producing some of the best young talents in the country.

The Teshie-born player made his debut for Barcelona's junior side just days after his official unveiling.

After an impressive first outing last week, the promising center-back earned another start for Juvenil B.

Gariba rose high to head home the equalizer for Barca Juvenil B in the 91st minute of the game.

