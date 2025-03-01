Karim Benzema's relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be broken beyond repair

The Frenchman, despite being teammates with CR7 for nine years, has unfollowed him on Instagram

He had earlier rejected Ronaldo's GOAT claim by picking Ronaldo Nazario as the greatest of all time

For nearly a decade, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo forged an iconic partnership at Real Madrid, dazzling football fans with their telepathic understanding on the pitch.

Together, they spearheaded an era of dominance, winning multiple Champions League titles, breaking records, and sharing countless triumphant moments.

Karim Benzema has unfollowed former Real Madrid teammate and friend Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh and Abdullah Ahmed.

Source: Getty Images

Benzema and Ronaldo at war?

However, recent events suggest a rift between the former teammates, with signs pointing to an irreparable breakdown in their once-flourishing bond.

A subtle yet significant social media move has sparked widespread speculation about the state of their relationship.

From teammates to social media tension

The duo, who spent nine years together at the Santiago Bernabéu, now find themselves on opposite sides—not just as Saudi Pro League rivals but seemingly as estranged figures off the pitch.

At the heart of this growing tension is Ronaldo’s choice of Kylian Mbappé over Benzema in a YouTube discussion with Rio Ferdinand about football’s best, Goal reports.

The decision appears to have struck a nerve with the Frenchman, prompting him to publicly dismiss Ronaldo’s claim as the greatest of all time, instead choosing Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário as his pick, according to Marca.

Benzema unfollows Ronaldo on Instagram

Adding fuel to the fire, Benzema has now unfollowed Ronaldo on Instagram, as noted by CristianoXtra on X.

Given their storied history at Real Madrid, this development has left many fans puzzled.

Whether this is a simple misunderstanding or a deeper personal fallout, the tension is impossible to ignore.

Despite the apparent friction, Ronaldo still follows Benzema on the platform, raising further intrigue about their current dynamic.

Fans react to Benzema unfollowing Ronaldo

As expected, the online football community has been quick to weigh in on the situation, offering varying perspectives on the perceived feud.

@DeBee_papa criticised Benzema, suggesting an underlying obsession:

"Benzema is one of those who pretend not to be obsessed, but deep down, they are. He recently claimed he doesn’t care about the Golden Boot race, but that’s a lie. Watch his matches, and you’ll see it. Benzema, Bale, and Rooney—same story. They all wanted to match CR7."

@Muxammadamin_A dismissed the tension as overblown:

"Bro needs to chill. That video where Ronaldo picked Mbappé was just a simple fun game. Nothing serious. He even chose Rio over himself!"

@xScoresx suggested Benzema’s Madrid reputation is owed to CR7:

"If it wasn’t for Ronaldo, Benzema would have been hated by Madrid fans."

@spyderrmann had a simple piece of advice for Ronaldo:

"I need Ronaldo to unfollow him ASAP."

@__vm64 fueled speculation of jealousy:

"Benzema is just jealous of Cristiano. He was always in his shadow."

@OMO_WOLI_ claimed Ronaldo’s presence naturally breeds rivalry:

"You can’t have Ronaldo’s aura and not have enemies around you. People always feel less around him."

With both players now plying their trade in Saudi Arabia—Benzema at Al-Ittihad and Ronaldo at Al-Nassr—their paths will inevitably cross.

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo are currently vying for the Golden Boot prize in the Saudi Pro League. Photo by Khalid Alhaj/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Whether their tension escalates into a full-blown rivalry or fades away as mere speculation remains to be seen.

Benzema speaks about Golden Boot rivalry with Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karim Benzema has spoken about his Golden Boot race with Ronaldo in the Saudi League.

Despite their competition for the top scorer title, Benzema emphasised that his priority remains team success over individual awards.

