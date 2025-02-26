Ronaldo Reacts to Benzema’s Dig With Subtle Message After His 17th League Goal
- Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored again on Tuesday night to send his team into the top four in the Saudi Pro League
- Cristiano Ronaldo did not waste time to write some message on his social media platforms
- The Portuguese attacker is now the outright top scorer in the Saudi elite league this season, overtaking Karim Benzema
In a fascinating twist of football fate, Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to Karim Benzema’s subtle jibe about his ranking by netting yet another goal in Al Nassr’s 2-0 victory against Al-Wehda.
The Portuguese took to social media to write a short message immediately after scoring another excellent goal this season on Tuesday.
Saudi Pro League top scorer race
The win saw Ronaldo extend his lead in the Saudi Pro League's top scorer race, with his 17th goal of the season, a timely reminder of his exceptional talent and enduring legacy as Benzema's cryptic dig did little to stop the goal machine.
The Al-Ittihad striker has a chance to match or even surpass Ronaldo's tally when his team play their Gameweek 22 fixture on Wednesday.
Benzema - Ronaldo alleged feud
The feud between Ronaldo and Benzema seemed to spark a bit of controversy recently after the French forward made a comment referring to Brazilian Ronaldo, the iconic striker of the 1990s and early 2000s, as the “greatest player of all time.”
While Benzema did not directly target Cristiano Ronaldo with his remarks, many saw this as a thinly veiled dig aimed at the Portuguese superstar, a player who, over the years, has often been compared to the likes of Lionel Messi for the title of greatest player in history.
Ronaldo took to X and wrote ''keep going'' which many believes is an indirect response to the subtle dig aimed at him by his ex-Real Madrid teammate.
Ronaldo keeps scoring
Benzema’s words, though seemingly innocuous, have stirred up a storm of debate among football fans.
His comments were viewed by many as an attempt to praise the Brazilian Ronaldo, whose brilliant career was cut short by injuries, at the expense of Ronaldo of Portugal.
However, Ronaldo wasted no time in letting his football speak louder than words with a clever finish in the 48th minute as Al-Nassr won 2-0 on the road, with Sadio Mane scoring the second goal to seal the victory.
The strike was clinical and precise, showcasing the sharpness that has made him one of the greatest finishers in the history of the game.
His performance was instrumental in Al Nassr’s 2-0 win, which cemented their place at the top of the league table, further solidifying his reputation as a player who thrives under pressure.
Apart from scoring, the former Manchester United icon, who is the main penalty taker of his team, was praised for letting Mane take a spot kick in stoppage time for Al-Nassr's second of the game and the ex-Liverpool player's first in 10 games.
The title
Ronaldo’s leadership on the pitch continues to be a defining feature of his time in Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr enters the top four with 47 points in 22 matches.
Despite being in the twilight of his career, he remains one of the most potent attacking players in the world.
His ability to score goals from all positions on the field, combined with his experience and professionalism, make him an invaluable asset to Al Nassr.
Karim Benzema's veiled dig
YEN.com.gh earlier reported Karim Benzema's disguised jibe at Cristiano Ronaldo when he picked Brazilian Ronaldo as the greatest player in football's history as well as posting a picture of the former AC Milan striker on his Instagram page.
