The GFA appointed the veteran German coach Winfried Schaefer earlier this year as the national team's technical advisor

The former Cameroon national team boss, who won 2002 AFCON, has made some revelations regarding his new role

The GFA seeks to boost Otto Addo's technical staff with the addition of the experienced European tactician

In a recent revelation, Winfred Schaeffer, the newly appointed Technical Advisor for Ghana's Black Stars, disclosed the circumstances surrounding his appointment.

The German coach, who has a rich football background, shared his surprise and excitement during a meeting with the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S Okraku, and the broader vision he holds for the future of Ghanaian football.

Schaeffer’s appointment has sparked renewed hope among Ghanaian football lovers, as the country aims for greatness, including a possible qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Surprise meeting with Kurt Okraku

The 2002 AFCON winner's appointment came as a surprise to him, as he candidly shared that he hadn’t anticipated the call from the GFA boss. According to Schaefer who spoke to the ghanafa.org, the meeting was arranged in Manchester, where he was able to engage with Kurt Okraku about the country’s footballing aspirations.

“I was a little bit surprised when the President called me for a meeting. I met him in Manchester; it was a very good meeting. I wanted to know his philosophy for the future, what he is doing and what he wants to do for the football community and it was very good. And for the first time now I am in Ghana and I'm happy about this,” Schaeffer said.

However, the meeting turned out to be very productive and insightful. Schaefer expressed his curiosity about the President’s vision for Ghanaian football, emphasizing the importance of understanding the philosophy driving the national team's future endeavors. Schaeffer was keen to hear about the direction the Mr. Okraku envisioned for football in Ghana, and after their discussion, he expressed satisfaction with what he learned.

The dialogue not only allowed Schaeffer to get a clearer picture of the plans for the Black Stars who are expected to have the likes of Jordan Ayew and West Ham's Mohammed Kudus for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but it also set the stage for his involvement in the team’s technical development.

New era in Ghana football

Upon arriving in Ghana for the first time since his appointment, Schaeffer made it clear that the focus would be on improving the national team, particularly the Black Stars.

“Everybody is focused on good football, and also for the youth teams and I hope for the best. What we want is everybody has to bring in his head around the table; we have to go to the World Cup in 2026 and we all have to work together. I think it's possible.” the German trainer added.

2026 FIFA World Cup

One of the most crucial aspects of Schaeffer's appointment is the team’s goal of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup under head coach Otto Addo. Schaeffer made it clear that everyone involved with Ghanaian football, from the technical staff to the players, must be united in this vision.

He stressed that collaboration is key, with every individual expected to contribute and work towards the common goal of World Cup qualification.

GFA 2026 WC qualifiers budget

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the news of a GFA member who sought to educate President John Dramani Mahama regarding budgetary issues of the Black Stars, explaining that the football association does not handle state funding for the various national teams.

