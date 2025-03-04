Zinedine Zidane previously claimed that Barcelona icon Lionel Messi did not deserve to win the 2010 Ballon d’Or

The legendary midfielder believed that another Barcelona star, not Messi, was more deserving of the prestigious award

The Argentina superstar was named the Ballon d'Or winner in 2010, beating off competition from Andres Iniesta and Xavi

Zinedine Zidane once voiced his opinion on a major Ballon d’Or snub, naming a player he felt was unfairly overlooked for football’s most prestigious individual honour.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, who controversially missed out on the 2024 award to Manchester City’s Rodri.

The Brazilian entered the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony as the heavy favourite but ultimately chose to skip the event after learning he would not be crowned the winner, per Eurosport.

Cristiano Ronaldo and others have since voiced their support for the winger, asserting that he deserved the accolade.

However, this isn’t the first instance of a controversial Ballon d’Or outcome.

In 2018, Zinedine Zidane expressed his belief that the 2010 award should have gone to someone other than Lionel Messi, its eventual recipient.

Zidane names player who was robbed of 2010 Ballon d'Or

The France legend reflected and argued that Andres Iniesta deserved the accolade that year.

Iniesta had a stellar season, not only helping Barcelona to a La Liga title but also playing a pivotal role in Spain’s historic World Cup triumph, including scoring the decisive goal in the final against the Netherlands.

Speaking about Iniesta’s omission, Zidane, then Real Madrid manager, shared his admiration for the midfielder:

"It’s difficult because if you love football, seeing a player like him not win is tough. I don’t see him as a Barcelona player; I see him as a footballer.

"He made everyone dream. He deserved to win the Ballon d’Or, especially in the year he won the World Cup. It was clear then that he deserved it."

Iniesta ended the 2009/10 season with 10 goal contributions in 42 appearances for Barcelona, alongside his World Cup heroics, cementing his legacy as one of football’s greats despite missing out on the Ballon d’Or.

Wenger believed Messi didn't deserve the 2012 Ballon d'Or

Arsène Wenger once expressed his belief that Messi should not have won the 2012 Ballon d'Or, despite the Argentine breaking records with an astonishing 91 goals in a calendar year.

Messi, already a three-time Ballon d'Or winner, was the overwhelming favourite that year, receiving more than 40% of the votes to secure his fourth consecutive title.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi's long-time rival, finished second after leading Real Madrid to their first La Liga title in four years, while Andrés Iniesta took third place, having played a pivotal role in Spain's Euro 2012 triumph.

In an interview with Arsenal's club magazine in 2012, Wenger was candid about his stance, saying:

"No, not this year. For me, Messi is certainly the best player I have ever seen in the game, but I believe that this year he has really been rewarded for what he did individually, rather than what he won for his team. He did not win the Champions League, the Spanish league, or anything with his country, but individually, it’s true he had an exceptional year, scoring 91 goals."

Rodri justifies Ballon d'Or win

YEN.com.gh previously reported on Rodri’s firm defence of his Ballon d’Or triumph, countering critics who argued in favour of fan favourite Vinícius Júnior.

Reflecting on his victory in Paris, the 28-year-old midfielder emphasised that his achievement was well-deserved and not an accident.

