FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has finally broken his silence about the potential return of Neymar Junior to the club

Since departing the club in 2017, Neymar has been regularly tipped for a sensational reunion with the Catalan giants

Reports indicate that Barca have challenged him to score 15 goals at Santos in the next 6 months to stand a chance of making a return

The prospect of Neymar Junior donning Barcelona’s colours once again has set the football world abuzz.

Years after his record-breaking departure to Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian’s name continues to be linked with a sensational reunion at Camp Nou.

The Neymar to Barcelona rumours

Despite a career filled with moments of brilliance, injuries, and unfulfilled potential, whispers of a second stint in Catalonia refuse to fade.

Now, with Barcelona under the coaching guidance of Hansi Flick and in the midst of a squad rebuild, the question remains: Does Neymar fit into their plans?

Hansi Flick breaks his silence on Neymar's Barcelona return

Flick, who has been spearheading Barcelona’s transition since taking charge, has finally addressed the swirling rumours.

While the German tactician has overseen significant changes, including a shift toward youth development and financial prudence, Neymar’s name has emerged as a wildcard in the club’s transfer plans.

Eight years after his high-profile exit to PSG, the 33-year-old is back where it all began—at Santos.

His brief and injury-riddled stint in Saudi Arabia saw him make just seven appearances for Al-Hilal, per Transfermarkt.

However, since returning to Brazil, he has rediscovered flashes of his old self, contributing three goals and three assists in seven matches.

His performances have reignited the debate over whether Barca should consider a move, especially with the club nearing the completion of their Camp Nou renovation.

But is Neymar a viable option for La Blaugrana, or does his return contradict the club’s long-term vision?

Flick, when pressed on the issue, chose to sidestep any direct stance. Instead, he made it clear that transfer decisions lie with the club’s hierarchy, not him.

"That’s not my job. I am completely focused on the games," he said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X.

"Signings are the job of other positions in the club, not mine."

The reality of a Neymar return

While his name still carries commercial weight, Neymar’s return would raise significant questions about Barcelona’s sporting direction.

The club, battling financial constraints, has prioritised young talent and long-term squad stability, which has worked to near perfection so far.

Bringing back a 32-year-old superstar—who, despite his undeniable quality, has been plagued by injuries—might not align with their strategic blueprint.

Beyond the financial aspect, the question remains: Would this fit within Flick’s structured and high-intensity approach?

Meanwhile, according to a report by Spanish publication SPORT, Barcelona have challenged Neymar to score at least 15 goals in the next six months to stand a chance of making a sensational return.

