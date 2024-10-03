Mohamed Salah etched his name in the sands of time with his latest goal for Liverpool in the Champions League

Salah's strike against Bologna means no African footballer has more goals than him in Champions League history

He reached this new scoring milestone after playing for FC Basel, Chelsea, AS Roma and Liverpool in the competition

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah carved out a historic moment in the Champions League, netting his side's second goal in their triumph over Bologna on Wednesday night.

The Egyptian star not only found the back of the net but also provided an assist, ensuring the Reds continued their flawless run in Europe’s elite club tournament.

After his goal against Bologna, Mohamed Salah became the most prolific African footballer in the Champions League's history. Photos by John Powell and Jamie McDonald.

Salah inspires Liverpool to win

Salah's first contribution came early, setting up Alexis Mac Allister for his debut goal in the competition after just 11 minutes.

His work rate and influence in the game were undeniable, and in the second half, he added a goal of his own, doubling Liverpool’s lead.

That strike secured Arne Slot his eighth win in nine matches across all competitions and marked a special milestone for Salah.

Salah becomes Africa's greatest goal scorer in UCL

By scoring, Salah became the highest-scoring African in Champions League history, overtaking Didier Drogba.

His goal against the Italian side was his 45th in the competition, cementing his place above legends like Samuel Eto’o and his former teammate Sadio Mane.

Salah now boasts 15 more goals than Eto’o, the most decorated African player in the tournament, per Africa News, and 18 more than Mane, who is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League.

How many games did Salah play to reach new milestone?

The significance of Salah’s achievement is magnified when considering the sheer efficiency with which he reached it.

According to Transfermarkt, the two-time African Footballer of the Year achieved this landmark in just 81 appearances, a testament to his remarkable consistency and goal-scoring prowess.

How many Champions League titles has Salah won?

Despite two previous Champions League final losses with Liverpool, Salah's hunger for European glory remains unquenched.

Having lifted the trophy in 2019, the forward will be determined to guide the Reds to another victory on the grandest stage of European football.

Salah drops hint about Liverpool future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohamed Salah had fueled speculation regarding his future at Liverpool, hinting that the current season might be his last with the club.

Salah, who joined Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma for an initial fee of £36.5 million, rapidly became a key player at Anfield.

