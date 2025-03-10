Callum Hudson-Odoi channelled his inner Ghanaian with his celebration after Nottingham's win against Manchester City

Odoi scored the decisive goal as Nottingham stunned the Premier League champions in Saturday's early kickoff match

He has been tipped as one of the foreign-born stars who could switch allegiance to Ghana in the future

Callum Hudson-Odoi's moment of brilliance on Saturday afternoon propelled Nottingham Forest to a historic victory over Manchester City.

His late strike ended Nottingham's 27-year winless streak against the reigning Premier League champions.

Callum Hudson-Odoi showed off his smooth dance moves after his match winner against Man City. Photos by Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty, @JoySportsGH/X and Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Hudson-Odoi scores late to down Man City

The former Chelsea winger showcased his flair for the spectacular, latching onto a perfectly weighted pass from Morgan Gibbs-White before gliding into the box.

With a swift touch to set himself, he unleashed a venomous strike past Ederson at the near post, sealing a crucial 1-0 win and reinforcing Forest’s ambitions of securing Champions League football, Sky Sports reports.

This victory not only cemented Forest’s third-place standing but also intensified their pursuit of European qualification.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side currently sits two points clear of Chelsea in fourth, trailing Arsenal by four and distant leaders Liverpool by 19.

For Hudson-Odoi, the goal was yet another testament to his growing influence at the City Ground.

According to Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old has now registered five goals and two assists this season, with two of his strikes proving decisive against the league’s elite—Liverpool and Man City.

Hudson-Odoi displays hot Ghanaian dance moves

Beyond his on-field heroics, Hudson-Odoi entertained fans with an unexpected celebration, embracing his Ghanaian heritage through dance.

Captured on camera reveling in the moment, he delivered a lively routine alongside Nigerian teammate Ola Aina, further endearing himself to supporters.

Ghanaian players and dancing

Dance celebrations have long been a staple among Ghanaian footballers, with legendary striker Asamoah Gyan pioneering the trend during his Premier League stint with Sunderland.

While such displays have become less frequent since Gyan’s retirement, Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who is currently nursing a long-term injury, has sporadically revived the tradition.

And judging from Hudson-Odoi’s latest displays in the dressing room, the 24-year-old is more than willing to carry on the legacy.

What's next for Hudson-Odoi and Nottingham?

With Forest’s Champions League aspirations gathering momentum, the winger will be eager for more match-winning moments as the season unfolds.

Their next challenge comes on Saturday, March 15, with a trip to Portman Road to face a struggling Ipswich Town side, per Sofascore, where they aim to extend their impressive form.

Hudson-Odoi among foreign-born players who could play for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored four eligible players, including Hudson-Odoi, who could strengthen the Black Stars.

Ghana has a rich history of producing exceptional football talent, but in recent years, the national team has increasingly looked to players of Ghanaian descent born abroad to bolster its squad.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh