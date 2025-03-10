Jordan Ayew remains an unused substitute in Leicester City's last two matches against West Ham and Chelsea

Head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy has opts for younger attackers like Facundo Bouananotte and Bilal El Khannouss

Otto Addo faces a tough decision regarding Ayew's fitness and readiness for the Chad and Madagascar WC qualifiers

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

As the 2026 World Cup qualifiers loom, Ghana’s national team is facing a growing concern by the continued absence of star striker, Jordan Ayew, from Leicester City’s first-team lineup.

The 33-year-old forward, who has been a key player for both his club and country for years, has not featured in the Foxes' last two matches against West Ham United and Chelsea who defeated the Foxes 1-0 on Sunday. In fact, Ayew has been an unused substitute in both games, as head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy opted to play other attacking players instead.

Jordan Ayew looks dejected after the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Man United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 7, 2025. Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Source: Getty Images

With just a week remaining before Ghana’s crucial World Cup qualifying fixtures against Chad and Madagascar, the situation might be a pressing issue for coach Otto Addo. Ayew’s absence from regular first-team action could have significant ramifications for the Black Stars' chances in these must-win games.

Jordan Ayew’s struggles at Leicester City

The former Crystal Palace attacker's exclusion from Leicester’s starting XI is not a new development; it follows a trend of limited involvement in the club’s recent fixtures. After moving to Leicester City in the summer transfer window, Ayew had high hopes of revitalizing his career in the Premier League following a somewhat underwhelming spell at Crystal Palace. However, his time at the King Power Stadium has been marked by inconsistency and limited playing time in recent weeks.

In Leicester’s last two games, against West Ham and Chelsea, the son of Abedi Ayew was left out in favor of younger and more dynamic attacking talents like Facundo Bouananotte, Bilal El Khannouss, and De Cordova-Reid. Also Jamie Vardy, who has been a key figure for the Foxes for many years, and Patson Daka, both found themselves in the starting lineup ahead of the Ghanaian.

The decisions of Van Nistelrooy have raised eyebrows, especially since Ayew is an experienced player with a proven track record of delivering for both club and country.

While it’s understandable that a manager might opt for a tactical switch or select players based on form, Ayew’s absence from the pitch does not come at a time of strong individual performances from those selected over him. Leicester City has struggled to find form in recent weeks, losing all their last six games in all events, and their lack of attacking potency has been glaring.

Despite this, Van Nistelrooy has stuck with his choices, leading many to question whether Ayew’s exclusion is based on tactical decisions, a loss of form, or perhaps deeper issues within the squad.

Iliman NDiaye of Everton in action with Jordan Ayew of Leicester City during the EPL match between Everton FC and Leicester on February 01, 2025. Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista

Source: Getty Images

What this means for Ghana's World Cup qualifiers

Jordan Ayew’s lack of minutes from Leicester City’s squad comes at a time when Ghana is preparing for two critical World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, with the former Marseille player expected to be named in Otto Addo's squad for this month's assignments.

With the Black Stars vying for a place in the 2026 tournament to make amends for their shameful AFCON 2025 non-qualification, coach Addo must rely on his most experienced players, including Ayew, to guide the team to victory. But Ayew’s lack of match sharpness and fitness could hinder his readiness for these high-stakes games, even though the World Cup qualifying Group I opponents like Chad and Madagascar may be minnows.

Jordan Ayew's match fitness issues

Having not played a competitive match since February 21, Otto Addo and the Ghana national team technical team might see it as hitch given Jordan has provided majority of Ghana's goals in recent years.

Leicester City, who are 19th in the EPL with 17 points after 28 games, are potential relegation candidates. The Foxes are up against Manchester United at Old Trafford on March 16, and it would good news if Jordan Ayew features in the Man United vs Leicester City Premier League clash.

Jordan Ayew among EPL Muslim players

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the list of known Muslim players in the Premier League expected to fast in the holy month of Ramadan this year.

The sacred period commended March 1, and is slated to conclude at the end of the month.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh