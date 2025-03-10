Marc-Andre ter Stegen has announced his separation from his wife, Dani, after eight years of marriage

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has announced his separation from his wife, Dani, after eight years of marriage.

The couple, who met in 2012 and share two children, Ben (5) and Tom (1), released a joint statement confirming their decision to part ways while emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting.

In their statement, Ter Stegen and Dani expressed their mutual respect and dedication to providing a stable and loving environment for their children.

They also requested privacy during this difficult time.

"This decision was not an easy one, but we both believe it is the best step for us," the statement read.

"Our joint focus is on doing what is best for our children, ensuring they continue to have a loving and stable environment."

"We remain committed to working together as parents and treating each other with respect and appreciation as we always have.

"During this personal time, we kindly ask for your understanding and for respecting our privacy - especially that of our children."

Why Ter Stegen broke up with wife

According to Cat Radio, the couple separated two months ago after Dani allegedly had an affair with her personal trainer though neither party has publicly addressed the claims.

The goalkeeper was down with a serious knee injury at the time.

Reports suggest that the Barcelona goalkeeper left their home for her and is now staying alone at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Barcelona.

His decision to make such a public statement about his personal life came as a surprise, but it appears the situation deeply affected him.

What's next for Ter Stegen?

Ter Stegen, 32, has been sidelined since September due to a knee injury, suffering a complete rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee.

However, he recently shared updates from his recovery, showing he is back in training and edging closer to a return.

The Barcelona captain continues his recovery from a serious injury sustained in late September against Villarreal, aiming to return for a few matches this season.

As Barcelona competes for silverware this season, the German shot-stopper is expected to play a key role once fully fit.

