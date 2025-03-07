Obed Asamoah Boateng, a graduate of the University of Ghana has inspired many with his touching life story

He started as a momo agent after Senior High School and struggled a lot to make ends meet during his four-year stay at the University

However, he did not let life's challenges discourage him, as he persevered through it all and graduated with a first-class

A young Ghanaian man, Obed Asamoah Boateng, who previously worked as a Mobile money vendor has shared his inspiring story of how his life transformed from being an ordinary boy to a first-class degree holder.

He noted that the journey started when he was in Senior High School. During his days at the Agogo State College, a then-grade C school, he preserved and did not let the category of his school discourage him from making it in life.

University of Ghana student recounts his inspiring journey. Image source: Obed Asamoah Boateng

"I wasn't just a student, I took up leadership roles- main boys' studies perfect, General Secreatry for Pensa, etc." he recalled.

After that, he graduated from school with flying colours. He excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Exam (WASSCE), scoring 5As, 2Bs and a C.

He stated that he had no hope of going to the University but was optimistic about life and ready to embrace all that it came with.

He started as a mobile money agent after school, hoping to earn some money for his upkeep and other expenses. However, things didn't go as expected, so he spoke to a friend who advised him to move to Accra and find a better job.

Luckily, he got a job at a biscuit manufacturing company where he earned a better income. Although the work was tedious, he persevered through the long working hours and night shifts.

Subsequently, he gained admission into the University of Ghana but that did not mean an end to his struggles.

He did other jobs to raise money and take care of his needs in school. He started a job as a tissue paper vendor, proceeded to work at his father's mechanic shop on vacations, and finally got a job as a waiter at East Legon.

He acknowledged that life was not easy, but he persevered through and ended up with first-class honours after graduation.

He chronicled the events of his life in a TikTok post which has since gone viral.

Congratulations pour in for Obed

Netizens who saw the video were proud of the young man. They congratulated him in the comments section of the now-viral post.

