Jerome Boateng melted the hearts of fans with his heartwarming birthday message to his twin daughters

The 2014 World Cup-winning star accompanied his message with an old shared snap of himself and his young queens

He currently plays for Austrian Bundesliga side LASK Linz, where he has made a handful of appearances this season

Football may have shaped Jerome Boateng’s career, but fatherhood remains his most cherished role.

The former German international recently took to social media to celebrate the birthday of his twin daughters with a touching tribute that resonated deeply with fans.

Jerome Boateng marked the birthday of his twin daughters with a heartfelt message on Instagram. Photos by Emilio Andreoli/Getty and @jeromeboateng/X.

Boateng's heartfelt birthday message to his twin daughters

Accompanying a series of adorable photos, the 36-year-old shared an emotional message, expressing his unwavering love for Soley and Lamia.

"Happiest Birthday to my two beautiful girls 💗 Double the love, double the joy—every day with you both is a blessing. I’m so proud of you both and love you more than words can say 👑👑," Boateng wrote on Instagram.

While his devotion to his daughters has never been questioned, his relationship with their mother, Sherin Senler, ended on a sour note.

The pair, who first started dating in 2007, had an on-and-off relationship before officially parting ways in 2018, as reported by Telegrafi.

Despite his footballing achievements, Boateng’s personal life has been marred by controversy.

His former partners have accused him of violent behavior, with his mother even acknowledging instances of both physical and emotional abuse, according to Goal.com.

Jerome delights fans with message

@rose.lyric commented:

"Your twins...look just like you."

@call_me_raina_clarke added:

"Awwww Happy birthday to these beautiful girls 🥳"

@itskhxlid prayed:

"Bless these two queens."

@franckribery7, a former teammate of Jerome, chimed in with emojis:

🤲❤️

Former Liverpool star, @ryanbabel, concluded with a prayer emoji:

🤲🏾

A career on the decline?

Once a defensive rock at Bayern Munich, where he spent over a decade, Boateng has struggled to maintain stability since leaving the Bundesliga giants.

His post-Bayern journey has taken him to France with Olympique Lyon and later to Italy with Salernitana before landing in Austria’s top flight.

Jerome Boateng plays for Austrian Bundesliga side LASK Linz. Photo by Emilio Andreoli.

Currently, the 2014 World Cup winner plies his trade at LASK Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga.

According to Transfermarkt, he has made eight appearances across all competitions this season as he looks to prolong his career in the twilight years.

Football Bloodline: Is Jerome related to Kevin-Prince Boateng?

Born in Berlin to a German mother, Martina Boateng, and a Ghanaian father, Jerome shares a paternal lineage with Kevin-Prince Boateng, his older half-brother.

Their contrasting football journeys saw Jerome thrive in Germany's structured system, while Kevin-Prince represented Ghana at the international level.

The family also includes an older brother, George, who played in Hertha BSC’s youth ranks but never turned professional.

Has Jerome ever visited Ghana?

Yes, the former Bayern star made his first trip to Ghana in 2018.

According to Ghanasoccernet, he embraced the experience, soaking in the culture and even engaging in a casual football game with children on a makeshift pitch.

While the days of lifting trophies with the Bavarians are behind him, his impact as a father and the legacy he leaves in the sport continue to shape his narrative.

Boateng's fiance confirms breakup

YEN.com.gh also reported that Jerome Boateng's fiancée, Rebecca Silvera, had confirmed their breakup earlier this year.

In recent months, she allegedly discovered that Boateng was involved with another woman, ultimately leading to their split.

