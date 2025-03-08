Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has earned a funny new nickname from his teammates at Leicester City

The 24-year-old received the Nigerian-themed moniker due to his unmissable gold-colored hairstyle

He is currently recuperating from a season-long injury, which has ruled him out of action for 229 days

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku may be sidelined with an injury, but that hasn’t stopped his Leicester City teammates from keeping his spirits high with some lighthearted banter.

His colleagues recently bestowed upon him a hilarious new nickname, sparking laughter and camaraderie.

Fatawu Issahaku's new nickname

In a lighthearted moment captured on video, Issahaku walked into the dressing room ahead of a training session, sporting a fresh golden-dyed hairstyle.

His new look instantly caught the attention of his teammates, who couldn’t resist giving him a playful Nigerian-inspired nickname—‘Auntie Fatawu.’

The reason behind Fatawu's Nigerian-inspired nickname

The name, a humorous nod to his hairstyle, which in Nigeria is often associated with elderly women, left the Ghanaian winger both amused and curious.

Seeking an explanation, he questioned his teammates about the unusual choice, only to be met with more laughter.

The viral clip quickly made waves among fans, with many joining in on the banter, highlighting the strong team spirit even in difficult times.

Fatawu's costly injury and Leicester’s struggles

While the nickname provided a moment of joy, Issahaku’s absence on the pitch has been anything but amusing for Leicester, per Leicestershire Live.

The 22-year-old picked up a season-ending injury during Ghana’s AFCON 2025 qualifier against Angola, forcing him to miss crucial games for the Foxes.

Before the setback, the former Dreams FC and Steadfast attacker had featured in 11 matches, delivering two assists, per Transfermarkt.

His influence was particularly felt in a thrilling 3-2 comeback win against Southampton, where he came off the bench to produce a man-of-the-match performance.

However, his absence has hit the team hard. Since losing Issahaku, the Foxes have endured a torrid run, losing 13 matches and plummeting to 19th place in the Premier League.

With only 17 points from 27 games, the 2015/16 EPL champions find themselves in a desperate fight for survival.

A daunting road ahead

With just 11 fixtures remaining, Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men face an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

Their next six outings include encounters with Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton, and Manchester United—fixtures that, based on past results, offer little hope for an easy escape.

While Issahaku’s road to recovery is a positive sight for Leicester fans, the question remains: Will his return come in time to make a difference, or will the club’s fate be sealed before he even steps back onto the pitch?

Leicester coach disappointed with Fatawu's injury

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ruud van Nistelrooy expressed his disappointment over the absence of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku at Leicester City.

The former Manchester United striker described the ex-Sporting Lisbon player’s unavailability as a significant setback for the Foxes.

